Japan looking to start HSR training centre at Malaysian university if it wins bid: Report

- Reuters
Malaysia could be a receiver of Japan’s top technology knowledge transfer, if the latter wins a bid to build the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR).
According to government news agency Bernama, the country which invented and runs a successful Shinkansen system plans to partner Malaysian universities for a HSR training centre.
Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa was quoted by Bernama as saying that his government was eyeing three universities – Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia – for a possible partnership.
Dr Miyagawa said that the training centre would not just impart knowledge on technologies applicable to high-speed rails, but also a variety of other high-technology industries.
“This will push up the entire technology levels of Malaysia and Singapore,” he reportedly said.
To kick off the process, over 70 Malaysians in related job fields had already been invited to Japan for study tours, Dr Miyagawa said.
Bids for the HSR project are due by the middle of the year, and a winner is expected to be announced by the end of 2018.