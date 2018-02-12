Japanese fashion designer’s ‘Singapura’ collection is proof that the National Pledge can be chic

Yohji Yamamoto’s recent launch of his “Singapura” collection of apparel shows that the Singapore National Pledge is nothing short of fashionable Cinra

The first thing that probably would come to mind when thinking of the Singapore National Pledge is the robotic recitations of students at morning assemblies in school.

Perhaps it’s that one thing we assuredly profess once every year to uphold during National Day and quickly forget about after.

Regardless, the typical Singaporean would not expect the National Pledge to be a symbol of style in any sort of manner.

Leave it to the Japanese to turn our beloved declaration into a fashion statement.

Famed Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto launched a Singaporean-themed exhibition at Aoyama Main Store in Tokyo on Feb 8.

Yamamoto’s inspiration by Singapore’s cross-cultural and multi-racial society led him to design limited edition tote bags and shirts that bear a segment of the National Pledge, as stated in a Facebook post by the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo.

The design features four interlocking arms that represent Singapore’s four main ethnic races with the designer’s signature at the bottom.

The word “Singapura”, which is the name of the special collection, adorns the lower section of the design.

It is Yamamoto’s intention that the design would help share the pledge’s embodied ideology with the Japanese public – particularly the message of peace.

Leslie Kee, a Japan-based Singaporean photographer who collaborated with Yamamoto, said that he recommended Yamamoto to visit Singapore, to allow the charm of its streets to inspire him to design and launch the apparel collection, in a report by Singapore Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

With something new to discover each time he returns to Singapore, Kee hopes that the “Singapura” collection will make the Japanese people develop a love for Singapore.

The Japan-exclusive shirts and tote bags can be purchased at the exhibition that ends on Feb 13.