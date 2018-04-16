Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just put your weekend to shame — and it includes a shoutout from The Rock

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had a fun weekend, which he documented on Twitter.

Bezos’ festivities included making pancakes with singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, going to the movies, and tweeting with The Rock.

Even the CEO of one of the most valuable tech companies in the world needs to let his invisible hair down every once in awhile.

This past weekend, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made pancakes with singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks.

The reason for the breakfast shindig is still unclear: Business proposition or just a bonding of breakfast lovers?

I made pancakes on this rainy Seattle morning for @ciara and @DangeRussWilson. These guys are as fun as they are talented. Inspiring too. And Russ and I ate our weight in pancakes! #funfriends pic.twitter.com/MWST7oXbVs — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 14, 2018

Bezos also took his kids to see Rampage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest action flick, and snapped a photo of his best impression of the wrestler-turned-actor.

Very comfortable on my kids’ giant panda doing email and putting final touches on this year’s annual shareholder letter. About to take the kids to see Rampage… pic.twitter.com/OrmMpV4VGj — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 15, 2018

I love Dwayne Johnson @TheRock. Still working on my smolder https://t.co/8GmuZIyFwK pic.twitter.com/WyckQV6rrY — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 16, 2018

Smolder = The Rock-approved.

Haha brother the love and admiration is mutual. Mahalo to you and the kids for seeing RAMPAGE. Drinks and dinner on me one day soon please.

And kindly walk into your next shareholder’s mtg with that bad ass smolder ???????????? https://t.co/M0OYiQjha3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 16, 2018

As you can see, Bezos (and his recent Twitter game) reminds us that he is, in fact, a regular joe. Just another regular joe, with a net worth of $119 billion.