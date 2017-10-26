- source
- REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
John F. Kennedy was only president for 1,036 days – but his legacy has lived on for generations.
The National Archives have released more than 3,000 JFK files, many of which have been classified since the 1960s.
The files shed light on intelligence operations before and after Kennedy’s assassination and silence conspiracy theorists who don’t believe Lee Harvey Oswald killed America’s 35th president.
Born into one of America’s wealthiest families, educated at the finest schools, and branded a war hero and philanthropist, JFK is consistently ranked as one of America’s most popular presidents.
Here’s a look at the incredible life of JFK.
John F. Kennedy was born to a wealthy Irish Catholic family on May 29, 1917. He was the second oldest of nine Kennedy children.
- Getty/ Keystone / Stringer
Despite his father’s constant encouragement, JFK wasn’t much of a student and preferred to play football or flirt with girls.
Kennedy, in spite of his lack of effort, was extremely smart. He excelled at Harvard when he applied himself. His senior thesis was so well done it was published as a book in 1940 and sold more than 80,000 copies.
“Jack” was plagued by lifelong health problems and received last rites three times before he became president. In fact, JFK was so sickly he failed the physical examination to enter the Army and was only admitted thanks to his father’s contacts.
While serving on the PT-109, JFK’s boat was attacked by the Japanese. Despite a severe back injury, Kennedy dragged another sailor to safety and led all other survivors to a nearby island.
- National Archives
He was awarded the Navy and Marine corps Medal for “extremely heroic conduct” and a Purple Heart for his valor and injuries.
Joseph Kennedy Jr, JFK’s brother who hoped to one day become president, wasn’t so lucky. After he was killed in the war, JFK decided to abandon his job at Hearst newspapers and follow in his older brothers footsteps.
He hired his little brother, Robert, as his campaign manager, and successfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives, Congress and eventually the Senate.
- Getty/ Three Lions
Kennedy never took his congressional or later his presidential salary. He instead donated his salaries to charity and lived off the trusts his father set up for him.
- Keystone/Getty Images
Jacqueline Bouvier was working as the “Inquiring Camera Girl” for the Washington Times-Herald newspaper when she met JFK.
- Getty
At a dinner party JFK reportedly “leaned across the asparagus and asked her for a date.” The couple were married soon thereafter in Newport, Rhode Island.
- Keystone/Getty Images
Early on in their marriage, while recovering from a surgery, Jackie encouraged her new husband to write a book about US senators who had risked their careers for their beliefs. JFK won a Pulitzer Prize for the biography entitled “Profiles in Courage” in 1957.
- National Archives
The next few years were extremely eventful for JFK. His children, Caroline and John Jr., were born and in January 1960 Kennedy announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States.
- John F Kennedy Library
Kennedy won over the hearts of the American people in televised national debates. After defeating his opponent, Richard Nixon, he become the first Catholic president, the first president born in the 20th century and second youngest American president ever.
During his brief tenure as president, JFK managed to leave a lasting impression on American policy. Kennedy walked the US back from the brink of nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis, eased Cold War tensions, propelled the civil-rights bill he hoped would end racial segregation forward, and started the Peace Corps organization.
- National Archive
The Kennedy family quickly became a national treasure. Photos of John Jr. hiding under his father’s desk in the Oval…
- Stringer/ Getty
… Caroline astride her pony “Macaroni”…
- JFK Presidential Library and Museum
… and the always elegant Jackie, captivated America.
- Kennedy Library Archives/ Getty
On November 22, 1963, JFK and Jackie were traveling in a motorcade in downtown Dallas when the president was shot in the neck and head. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
- Public Domain / wikimedia
Why is America still so fascinated by the Kennedy years? For one, historians have speculated that America would be a very different place today had Kennedy survived.
The romanticized memory of a handsome young president’s “interrupted promise” and the glamorous life he left behind has captivated Americans for years.
- Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston
Additionally, the obscure facts surrounding JFK’s assassination have ignited fascinating conspiracy theories that include CIA coverups, mafia hit jobs and a covert Soviet attack.
- John F Kennedy Presidential library
