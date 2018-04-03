Jim Carrey goes after Sean Hannity with a drawing of him as a WWE wrestler

source Getty Images / Mario Tama

Jim Carrey depicted the Fox News host Sean Hannity and the InfoWars host Alex Jones as WWE wrestlers in a recent drawing.

“Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture,” Carrey said in a tweet with the drawing on Tuesday.

Carrey, the actor and comedian who has recently made a name for himself as a political artist, posted a new drawing on Twitter on Tuesday showing Hannity and Jones as WWE wrestlers sparring in the ring in front of a crowd of onlookers that includes Hitler.

The tweet says: "If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn't harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture."

A Deadspin video went viral this week showing anchors at local TV news stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group reciting the same speech about “false news.”

Many perceive Sinclair, which owns nearly 200 such stations in the US, as having a conservative bias. In July, the “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver criticized its right-leaning “must run” segments, and on Sunday, he blasted the company over the “false news” script.

Carrey has taken that line of criticism to a new level, grouping Sinclair with Hannity and Jones, who is best known for pushing conspiracy theories on his InfoWars show.

Carrey received backlash from Fox News and conservative commentators last month after posting an unflattering portrait of the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

