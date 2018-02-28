21 pieces of politically charged artwork posted by actor Jim Carrey, who has amassed over 17 million followers on Twitter

source Getty Images

Actor Jim Carrey has become a political artist and activist on Twitter.

He regularly tweets politically charged and timely artwork.

A clear style emerged in the art back in November.

Actor Jim Carrey has gained a reputation recently for not only being something of a recluse, but for being an outspoken political artist and activist on Twitter.

Carrey has developed a passion for painting in recent years and spent time away from the spotlight to focus on his art. But in November, a particular new style from Carrey became clear on Twitter.

A drawing of former strategist to President Trump, Steve Bannon, that Carrey tweeted on November 10, 2017, appears to have set a precedent for the art that would come after it. The art features Bannon’s face with the word “fool” drawn over it. That same day, Carrey tweeted a drawing of former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Similar to the Bannon piece, Moore’s face had the word “danger” drawn over it.

Carrey has regularly posted drawings since then, almost always inspired by current political events. His Twitter has attracted nearly 18 million followers.

On Monday, Carrey teased on Twitter that he would be “fading into the everything for a while.” It gave the impression he would be taking a Twitter hiatus. (He’s already boycotting Facebook because he said the social network “profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it.”)

But on Tuesday and Wednesday, he tweeted the same image he did Monday, but with more words each time. On Tuesday, it read “If you woke up knowing,” and on Wednesday it read, “You were everything that is.”

We don’t know what Carrey will say next, or what art he’ll post, but until then, we’ve rounded up a selection of his politically artistic tweets since he debuted the distinct style in November.

Below is a timeline of Carrey’s politically charged artwork:

November 10, 2017

I’m Steve Bannon and I endorse Roy Moore for US Senate.He stands accused of molesting a 14yr old girl,but at least he’s not a Democrat! ?8^¥ pic.twitter.com/p2ojKqVS47 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2017

November 10, 2017

Alabama GOP, if u can’t vote 4 Doug Jones at least don’t vote for an alleged pedophile. Do the decent thing and just stay home. ;^| pic.twitter.com/KPzIZKLj6X — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2017

November 29, 2017

The GOP and WH have become sinister conclaves of souless traitors, liars and thieves – a gangrene we must remove so democracy can live. #killthebill pic.twitter.com/DzXdh68qVB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2017

January 24

11 school shootings in 24 days. The new Norm! pic.twitter.com/XHnXqOmTQu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 24, 2018

January 30

“It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to!” #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/5VDr66pbBo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 31, 2018

January 31

Another RAT leaps from the sinking ship. Swim Willard! SWIM! #TreyGowdy pic.twitter.com/erfuVagGyo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 31, 2018

February 3

“White House delivery boy; can I take your order?!” ;^P pic.twitter.com/PmNeHEIu3j — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 3, 2018

February 5

Tone deaf Paul Ryan brags that his tax bill is going to make low income voters an extra $1.50 a week! That’s almost enough for a box of Band-Aids. Who needs healthcare? WAKE UP REPUBLICAN BASE! You are parked on the tracks, cheering for the train that’s about to run you down. ;^P pic.twitter.com/Xh0dAiSGtC — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 5, 2018

February 6

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

February 9

It should no longer be a surprise to people that Caveman Trump would hire a man like Porter, who’s accused of beating his wives. If you want nasty things done, you hire nasty people. That’s how criminal syndicates thrive. #impeachprehistoricpotus pic.twitter.com/86JaEMcp2M — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 9, 2018

February 10

Can we continue to rely on the remains of dead animals for food or fuel? Are Big Oil, Coal and Cattle ancient dinosaurs that will lead to our extinction? If you wish to find a healthy way forward, watch this. https://t.co/dzk3MkkPeR pic.twitter.com/is5Xf2Jrcw — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 10, 2018

February 11

All who enter his crooked carnival with integrity are doomed to leave without it. General Kelly has been trampled by his own compromise. Who dares be the next to ride the carousel of fools?! Muahahaha!!! pic.twitter.com/MQDvFBrYlG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 11, 2018

February 19

It’s President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

February 21

Some super genius on YouTube is saying I’m a member of the Illuminati. I guess that’s a weird kind of compliment. Can’t wait to tell my close personal friend,THE EASTER BUNNY! Btw…the Tooth Fairy is KEYSER SÖZE!! pic.twitter.com/OvXoNGKaYN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 21, 2018

February 22

Great news! The President's answer to school shootings is to arm the glee club! ;^P pic.twitter.com/spSnwTo4Hz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 23, 2018

February 23

Rick Gates pleads GUILTY to CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES. It’s real! The Trump campaign was CRIMINAL! pic.twitter.com/Hws33Natuz — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

February 24

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

February 25

February 26

I'll be fading into the everything for a while. See ya soon. pic.twitter.com/dq6kMllTOr — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 26, 2018

February 27

February 28