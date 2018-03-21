Jim Carrey slams Mark Zuckerberg in a new portrait: ‘Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook’

The actor Jim Carrey’s latest in a series of controversial portraits finds him once again taking aim at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In February, Carrey tweeted a portrait of Zuckerberg with an announcement that he was dumping his Facebook stock and deleting his Facebook page because, he said, the social network “profited” from Russian interference in US elections.

Carrey’s latest post follows Facebook and its executives facing a torrent of backlash over the weekend, after reports found that the data firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked on the Trump campaign in 2016,improperly harvested private informationfrom 50 million Facebook users.

On Wednesday, Carrey tweeted, “Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook,” alongside a black-and-white portrait of Zuckerberg beside a dislike button and the following quote, which references a leaked instant messenger exchange Business Insider published in 2010: “‘They trust me, dumb f—ks’ – Mark Zuckerberg 2004.”

After tweeting a similar portrait of Zuckerberg in February, Carrey sent the following statement to Business Insider, elaborating on his position:

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that. We must encourage more oversight by the owners of these social media platforms. This easy access has to be more responsibly handled. What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed. What the world needs now is capitalism with a conscience.”