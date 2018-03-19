Jim Carrey blasted by Fox News and Twitter users after posting an unflattering portrait that seems to criticize ‘monstrous’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders

source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted what appears to be a portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the weekend.

Many Twitter users criticized the painting, and it even caught the attention of “Fox and Friends” Monday morning.

Carrey has gained a reputation for being an outspoken political activist and artist recently.

Actor Jim Carrey has recently built a reputation – and Twitter following – for being an outspoken political activist and artist who regularly tweets political paintings. But his latest painting is causing a stir on social media.

On Saturday, Carrey tweeted a portrait that appears to be of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. A spokesperson for Carrey confirmed to The Associated Press that the painting is by Carrey but not that its subject was Sanders.

The tweet’s caption reads, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey’s tweet gained 11,000 responses by Monday morning, many of which criticized the actor and comedian, accusing him of bullying and spreading hate.

And this is one more reason that I'm done with Hollywood. It's ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it's to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it's ok as long as it's someone you disagree with, right? — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) March 18, 2018

Sarah is a beautiful person who has a real life! Real children who love her, real friends and family who respect her, and real values, and a God who loves her! You on the other hand have nothing! — Marion (@ddnifcins1) March 18, 2018

So sad to see an actor who was once funny now turned progressive leftist media wh*re. You are now a has-been with a bad attitude & nothing of value to say. Losers from Loserwood should stick to what they know-pretending. Leave politics to the adults. God bless @POTUS. — Mrs. JL Young (@JackieAgain) March 19, 2018

This is terrible. Jim, you should be ashamed of yourself for such a sexist, xenophobic picture. Just because she is a republican doesn’t give you the right to put out something so horribly disgusting. When they go low you go lower? Shame on you. — Afree Thinker???? (@AfreeThinker71) March 19, 2018

Are you looking for recognition, a bit acknowledgement to boost your failing career. Why attack this woman or her religious beliefs? What did this woman do to you? This is not art. — Mary McCallan (@maddiebrasco) March 19, 2018

Really dude? You are just stirring up hate. Be a force for GOOD! Remove the log from your own eye before trying to remove the speck from someone else's???? — ????????Harry???????? (@Wokesoldier) March 19, 2018

While the majority of responses criticized Carrey, there were some who defended him:

Can I put this on a shirt? This is glorious — Kris (@KrisChampagne) March 19, 2018

Notice, only the right wing few are upset. Those who are trying to defend a sinking ship filled with lies, deceit and bitterness. For those that claim Jim Carrey is a washed up actor, I say, damn I wish I could live life semiretired and not worry about work just like Jim can. — DeAnneWNC (@WncDe) March 19, 2018

Compared to the vile statements coming from the white house everyday, this does not even register. The likeness is quite good to a lay person. Carrey is entitled to his opinion. SHS is a public figure and should take ownership for her words and actions. — Danny Sims (@Simmer67) March 19, 2018

To those who are boycotting Hollywood – why are you reading Jim Carrey's Twitter feed? Do you really not see how controversial this president is? You may support him. But do you honestly think there's anything normal about the guy? — Ryan Locke (@Stimul8edBoy) March 19, 2018

The tweet also caught the attention of Fox News morning program “Fox and Friends” Monday morning. Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA’s director of urban engagement Candace Owens appeared on the show to address Carrey’s painting.

“It’s the typical double-standard that we see on the left,” Owens said. “What I’m surprised by is just how quickly the double-standard seems to take place … There is no tolerance. [Liberals] are completely hypocritical in every regard, we see this time and time again.”

“It’s ugly, it’s not Christian-like whatsoever,” Owens continued in response to Carrey’s caption. “It’s a moment for us as conservatives to look better … we’re not going to respond to it with the same ugliness.”

This is far from the first time Carrey has called out members of Trump’s administration or other Republican politicians in paintings on Twitter. For instance, last month, Carrey criticized Florida Senator Marco Rubio after the mass shooting in Parkland.

Since November, Carrey has posted over 20 politically charged paintings and amassed almost 18 million Twitter followers, which is more than other noteworthy comedians such as Chris Rock and Amy Schumer – impressive considering Carrey has been mostly out of the spotlight in recent years. Carrey spent years focusing on a passion for painting in his personal art studio.

Considering how vocal Carrey is on Twitter, we’ll no doubt hear more from him soon.