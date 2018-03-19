Jim Carrey blasted by Fox News and Twitter users after posting an unflattering portrait that seems to criticize ‘monstrous’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actor Jim Carrey has recently built a reputation – and Twitter following – for being an outspoken political activist and artist who regularly tweets political paintings. But his latest painting is causing a stir on social media.

On Saturday, Carrey tweeted a portrait that appears to be of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. A spokesperson for Carrey confirmed to The Associated Press that the painting is by Carrey but not that its subject was Sanders.

The tweet’s caption reads, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Carrey’s tweet gained 11,000 responses by Monday morning, many of which criticized the actor and comedian, accusing him of bullying and spreading hate.

While the majority of responses criticized Carrey, there were some who defended him:

The tweet also caught the attention of Fox News morning program “Fox and Friends” Monday morning. Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA’s director of urban engagement Candace Owens appeared on the show to address Carrey’s painting.

“It’s the typical double-standard that we see on the left,” Owens said. “What I’m surprised by is just how quickly the double-standard seems to take place … There is no tolerance. [Liberals] are completely hypocritical in every regard, we see this time and time again.”

“It’s ugly, it’s not Christian-like whatsoever,” Owens continued in response to Carrey’s caption. “It’s a moment for us as conservatives to look better … we’re not going to respond to it with the same ugliness.”

This is far from the first time Carrey has called out members of Trump’s administration or other Republican politicians in paintings on Twitter. For instance, last month, Carrey criticized Florida Senator Marco Rubio after the mass shooting in Parkland.

Since November, Carrey has posted over 20 politically charged paintings and amassed almost 18 million Twitter followers, which is more than other noteworthy comedians such as Chris Rock and Amy Schumer – impressive considering Carrey has been mostly out of the spotlight in recent years. Carrey spent years focusing on a passion for painting in his personal art studio.

Considering how vocal Carrey is on Twitter, we’ll no doubt hear more from him soon.