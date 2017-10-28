Chart shows how underwhelming Jim Harbaugh has been in his first 3 seasons at Michigan

When Jim Harbaugh was hired by the University of Michigan and made one of the highest-paid coaches in college sports, it was expected that he would quickly turn the Wolverines into a national title contender. So far, that hasn’t happened and one stat in particular shows how underwhelming he has been.

Through Harbaugh’s first 33 games at Michigan, his teams are 25-8, the same record his predecessor had through 33 games, the much-maligned Brady Hoke.

Of course, nobody is saying Harbaugh is Hoke or that he will suffer the same fate. While the two coaches were identical through 33 games, Hokes teams went 6-12 in the next 18 games after his first 33. Those 18 games were also his last 18 games at Michigan. Harbaugh’s teams will almost certainly do better than that.