Jimmy Garoppolo will make at least $135,000 from the Patriots’ Super Bowl run — and it’ll be more than Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo earned a playoff bonus because the New England Patriots made the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo made $79,000 for the Patriots’ AFC Championship win, and will make $56,000 if they lose or $112,000 if they win the Super Bowl.

Because Garoppolo is not traveling to Minnesota or Minnesota state taxes, he will earn more than Tom Brady.

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to win, even when he’s not on the New England Patriots.

Though the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will still earn the playoff bonuses on his contract.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo made $79,000 because of the Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship. He’ll make $56,000 if the Patriots lose in the Super Bowl, giving him a minimum payout of $135,000, but will receive $112,000 if the Patriots win it.

According to a Huffington Post story from 2015, players who spend at least eight games with a team and don’t get traded to another team within the same conference still receive the playoff bonus. Garoppolo spent exactly eight weeks with the Patriots this season before being traded.

As The MMQB’s Michael McCann and Robert Raiola explained, in the postseason, players’ pay is all equal. Brady made $51,000 playing every offensive snap in the AFC Championship game, as did defensive back Johnson Bademosi, who played only one snap.

Where Garoppolo has an advantage over Brady is that he won’t be traveling to Minnesota with the team for the big game, so he won’t be subject to Minnesota’s high income tax. Thus, he’ll make more than Brady.

While Garoppolo won’t get the chance to receive another championship ring, he’s got two already, and his breakout season with the 49ers is sure to earn him a big pay day this offseason when he hits free agency.

Overall, things worked out pretty well for both sides.