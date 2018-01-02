9 jobs that pay the biggest cash bonuses each year, according to LinkedIn

• Getting a big bonus at work can really brighten your day and boost your paycheck.
• LinkedIn has analyzed what occupations take home the largest bonuses.
• Most of the professions on the list are in finance and medicine.
Who doesn’t love bonuses? Receiving kudos for a job well-done is great and all, but it’s always nice to get that praise in cash form, too.
Of course, how much extra dough you take home isn’t just about your individual performance. The sum also depends on your occupation, level of experience, and the welfare of your organization.
LinkedIn’s Salary Report recently highlighted some jobs that rake in big bonuses. The career site collects salary data from verified users through it’s LinkedIn Salary tool. For this analysis, it excluded all director-level jobs and above. LinkedIn broke any ties by determining which bonuses “constituted a higher percentage of total compensation.”
Unsurprisingly, the top jobs are mostly in the medical and financial sectors.
Here’s a look at some jobs that come with massive bonuses:
9. Senior reservoir engineer
Median annual bonus: $37,500
Median annual salary: $204,000
8. Investment banking analyst
Median annual bonus: $45,000
Median annual salary: $125,000
7. Orthopedic surgeon
Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median annual salary: $450,000
6. Radiologist
Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median annual salary: $366,000
5. Cardiologist
Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median annual salary: $360,000
4. Surgeon
Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median annual salary: $350,000
3. Equity research analyst
Median annual bonus: $50,000
Median annual salary: $141,000
2. Private equity associate
Median annual bonus: $85,000
Median annual salary: $178,000
1. Investment banking associate
Median annual bonus: $100,000
Median annual salary: $233,000