9 jobs that pay the biggest cash bonuses each year, according to LinkedIn

It's bonus season.

• Getting a big bonus at work can really brighten your day and boost your paycheck.

LinkedIn has analyzed what occupations take home the largest bonuses.

• Most of the professions on the list are in finance and medicine.

Who doesn’t love bonuses? Receiving kudos for a job well-done is great and all, but it’s always nice to get that praise in cash form, too.

Of course, how much extra dough you take home isn’t just about your individual performance. The sum also depends on your occupation, level of experience, and the welfare of your organization.

LinkedIn’s Salary Report recently highlighted some jobs that rake in big bonuses. The career site collects salary data from verified users through it’s LinkedIn Salary tool. For this analysis, it excluded all director-level jobs and above. LinkedIn broke any ties by determining which bonuses “constituted a higher percentage of total compensation.”

Unsurprisingly, the top jobs are mostly in the medical and financial sectors.

Here’s a look at some jobs that come with massive bonuses:

9. Senior reservoir engineer

Median annual bonus: $37,500

Median annual salary: $204,000

8. Investment banking analyst

Median annual bonus: $45,000

Median annual salary: $125,000

7. Orthopedic surgeon

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $450,000

6. Radiologist

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $366,000

5. Cardiologist

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $360,000

4. Surgeon

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $350,000

3. Equity research analyst

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $141,000

2. Private equity associate

Median annual bonus: $85,000

Median annual salary: $178,000

1. Investment banking associate

Median annual bonus: $100,000

Median annual salary: $233,000