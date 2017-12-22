Johor Baru petrol station murder: 7 more people arrested in Singapore

The brutal attack on Ah Chiu was carried out at a petrol station in full view of customers. Video screengrab

More people have reportedly been arrested in connection to the Dec 17 murder of an alleged secret society leader at a Johor Baru petrol station.

According to The Star, seven suspects – four men and three women – were arrested in Singapore with the help of Singapore Police Force (SPF).

SPF confirmed the arrest to Singapore daily The Straits Times, adding that the Malaysians detained are aged between 19 and 23.

Earlier reports said that a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were first arrested in Penang on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Later, it was reported that another four people had been detained during an operation in Johor on Thursday.

The Singapore arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to 13, all between the ages of 16 and 26.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that the murder is believed to be the result of a triad war.

The crime, which was caught on video by bystanders, was carried out in front of customers at a Shell petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Ah Chiu.

According to Bernama, he leaves behind a wife and three sons.