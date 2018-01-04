Johor Crown Prince plans to step down as Football Association of Malaysia president ‘in 2018 or 2019’

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim laughs during a video interview posted on Jan 3, 2018. Facebook

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has spoken openly about his intentions of leaving the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), where he currently serves as president.

The 33-year-old said in a video posted on the Johor Southern Tigers (JST) Facebook page that he hopes “there will be a new president, a ‘Superman’ who can be president”.

“I won’t stick around for long,” he added.

Tunku Ismail was responding to a question on what his desires were as FAM president.

Chatting candidly throughout the interview, he said: “I plan to vacate my seat as the FAM president in 2018 or 2019. It depends. The sooner the better.”

He also answered various questions on his personal life during the light-hearted four-and-a-half-minute-long video interview, revealing his favourite cars, dreams and a supernatural encounter from his childhood.

A football enthusiast, the Crown Prince was appointed FAM president in 2017 for the period up to 2021.