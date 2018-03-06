Johor royal court condemns Singapore portal for falsely quoting Crown Prince

The Johor Royal Court Council president said that Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (above) has “never made any statement on the issue”. Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

The Johor Royal Court Council has condemned the actions of a Singapore news portal which falsely attributed remarks in an article to a state royalty.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Johor Southern Tigers, council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said the site, The Independent, had misused and manipulated the Crown Prince of Johor’s statement in the ongoing spat between Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and tycoon Robert Kuok.

Abdul Rahim said that Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has “never made any statement on the issue”.

He said that statements made by the Sultan of Johor and the Crown Prince of Johor are only released through the official pages of the Royal Johor (Royal Press Office) and Johor Southern Tigers, as well as via The Star newspaper.

“If there are any statement from sources other than what I have mentioned, such statements are not true at all,” he wrote.

Abdul Rahim added that the Johor royal family’s legal team and the state police chief will follow-up with necessary actions.

The article has been taken down and replaced with a “retraction notice” which read: “The following article has not met our editorial standards and has been duly retracted.”

“It was the result of a process that on this occasion failed to rise to our standards of argument and editorial treatment. For this failure and for the grievances caused, we apologise,” it added.

Earlier reports had said that Nazri had described billionaire Mr Kuok has a “pondan” (effeminate) and a coward, adding that he should surrender his Malaysian citizenship.

He had also challenged 94-year-old Mr Kuok, who is based in Hong Kong, to return to contest in the coming elections.

It came after three articles written by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin were posted on website Malaysia Today, alleging that Mr Kuok was funding various political parties to overthrow the Malaysian government.

Mr Kuok refuted the allegations and said he would take action against the website for publishing them.