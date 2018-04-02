Joseph Schooling signs three-year deal with DBS to inspire Singaporeans to think big and achieve their dreams

As part of the deal, DBS will also arrange internships and mentoring sessions with Joseph Schooling when they coincide with his professional swim training schedule. DBS

Swimmer Joseph Schooling has inked a three-year partnership with DBS to inspire the next generation of Singaporeans and the young at heart to think big and work towards achieving their dreams.

Schooling, 22, a World Championships and Asian Games medalist, become the first Singaporean to win an Olympic Games gold medal in Rio in 2016.

In a statement on April 2, DBS said that the partnership will see him reach out through a series of community activities and social media engagements “to encourage and influence them to overcome their challenges and forge their own paths to success”.

The statement said: “Just like DBS, Joseph Schooling is guided by a strong sense of purpose, passion and spirit of excellence.”

DBS said it will explore opportunities to work with Schooling, who is a business undergraduate at the University of Texas, and arrange for internships and mentoring sessions when they coincide with his professional swim training schedule.

Schooling, who is an economics major, harbours ambitions to work in the wealth management industry.

He said: “I work hard every day to make Singapore proud and think about what it means to be Singaporean. To me, DBS is what a Singaporean brand should be and it is an honour to work with them.”

DBS’s Singapore Country Head Sim S. Lim said: “Joseph Schooling’s journey as a young boy with a dream in his heart to do Singapore proud as a swimming champion is one of unwavering purpose and dedication.”

“As we turn 50, we are excited about the future and we believe that like Joseph, all of us have that spark in us which can be ignited as we press in and work towards achieving our dreams.”

DBS wasted no time to announce the partnership over social media with a short inspirational video:

Just last week, Schooling was named Hugo Boss’ first Singaporean ambassador following his announcement that he had turned professional after the conclusion of his final National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competition.