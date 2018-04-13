‘Investors are eagerly looking for opportunities’: Here are the key points from the memo JPMorgan’s investment bank chief just sent to staff

- source
The CEO of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank sent a note out to employees on Friday to highlight the firm’s first-quarter earnings report.
JPMorgan on Friday morning posted earnings of $2.37 a share, ahead of analyst expectations of $2.28.
The corporate and investment banking business posted a 23% gain in net income, up to $4 billion, on revenue of $10.5 billion. Those results included around $500 million in gains due to an accounting change, and about $150 million in adjustments due to lower taxes. On an underlying basis, the business generated net income of $3.7 billion in net income on revenue of $10.1 billion.
Daniel Pinto, CEO of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank and group co-president, said in a memo to staff after the results:
- “This was a strong quarter, particularly for our Equities business, which had record revenue. Our overall performance reflects a relatively healthy business environment. The pipeline of client activity across M&A and capital markets is robust, and investors are eagerly looking for opportunities amid the bouts of volatility.”
- “In Investment Banking, we ranked #1 in global fees, driven by advisory fees, which were up 15% year-over- year. We advised on more announced deals and closed more transactions than any other bank during the quarter.”
- “Treasury Services continued to see steady growth as revenue increased 14% year-over- year. An increase in operating deposits and rising interest rates continue to benefit the business. Most exciting, though, is that we are continuously rolling out best-in- class payment technologies, giving clients better, simpler ways to manage their own balance sheets.”
- “Volatile markets drove client activity in Equity Derivatives and we saw continued strength in Prime Services, while gaining share in Cash Equities.”
- “Underlying results in Fixed Income Markets were also solid this quarter with revenue of $4.2 billion. Compared to last year’s outperformance, our Rates and Spread Markets businesses reverted to more normalized levels of activity this quarter. Emerging Markets had a strong showing and after a challenging quarter last year, Commodities also returned to more normalized levels.”