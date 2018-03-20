Kaplan launches a bigger and better Kaplan Career and Learning Fair

2nd Career Fair saw more employment options with 130% increase in hiring organisations







SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2018 – Kaplan in Singapore, one of Singapore’s leading and an award winning private education provider, launched the 2nd edition of its Career Fair last Friday.





With FindSGJobs as the organising partner, employers at the Fair included the likes of Singapore Airlines, Certis Cisco, TWG Tea and Pandora, and also saw The Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) coming in as the supporting partner for the event.





The Fair this year saw a 130% increase in employer participation, with over 70 employers & access to 500 vacancies across industries such as Business Management, Banking & Finance, Infocomm Technology, Manufacturing & Engineering, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, and Hospitality & Travel. This implies that organisations recognise the quality of Kaplan graduates.





A 2-day event from 16 to 17 March, the Kaplan Career Fair saw over 600 job applications, from Kaplan students and alumni, as well as from Singaporeans and PRs through the support of e2i.





Mr Leon Choong, President of Kaplan Singapore, said, “the Kaplan Career and Learning Fair is one of the initiatives that helps us to put the interest of our students first.”





“At Kaplan, we pride ourselves as an Integrated Learning Partner, and always have in mind our mission in helping individuals achieve their educational and career goals. The Career Fair, coupled together with our wide range of over 350 academic programmes and 200 training courses, allow our students to be at an advantageous position, in gaining quality education and training, as well as having access to job opportunities.”





In empowering individuals to upgrade their skills and seek employment opportunities, Kaplan works closely with its partners in providing its students and graduates the platform to benefit from skills upgrading and employability options. To better align its programmes with Singapore’s manpower needs and industry trends, Kaplan also set up 6 industry advisory boards comprising of senior executives from multiple sectors to provide input, such as sharing viewpoints, employment demands and the qualities that employers look for in graduates, all so that Kaplan’s curriculum is made industry oriented and current.





Additionally, helping its students be successful in their chosen career paths, the Career Development Series managed by Kaplan’s Student Affairs & Graduate Services Office (SAGSO), is a 3-dimensional career advisory series of developmental workshops & talks, as well as career counselling to prepare students for the industry.





For more information, please email info.sg@kaplan.com or visit www.kaplan.com.sg.





About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan Singapore is a private education provider comprising of three entities – Kaplan Higher Education Academy (KHEA), Kaplan Higher Education Institute (KHEI) and Kaplan Learning Institute (KLI). Through its three entities, Kaplan offers more than 350 full-time and part-time academic programmes, over 200 WSQ courses and professional qualifications such as ACCA, CFA and others, for young and adult learners to pursue their qualifications of interest.





Kaplan serves over 30,000 learners from more than 30 countries worldwide. It was accorded 9 awards at the JobsCentral Learning, Training and Education Development (T.E.D.) Awards 2017, making Kaplan, in its second consecutive year, the “Best Private Education Institution”, “Best Corporate Training Provider” and “Gold Standard Service Provider” in the selected categories/discipline by entity, and was also awarded the “Best Private Education Institution in Singapore” by BERG Icons of Learning 2017.





Kaplan in Singapore is the only private education provider to be awarded the 4-year EduTrust Certification for all its 3 entities. This affirms Kaplan’s commendable performance in key areas of management and the provision of educational services.