Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child.
The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in London alongside Prince William on Monday morning, according to Kensington Palace.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
The Duke and Duchess’ first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born in the same hospital.
Kensington Palace revealed Middleton’s pregnancy last September. The announcement was made earlier than planned because the duchess had to cancel a planned engagement due to morning sickness.
When born, the Cambridges’ third child will be fifth in line to the throne, bumping Prince Harry to sixth place.