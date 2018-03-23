Here are 2 mistakes you’re probably making when the clocks go forward that will mess up your sleep routine

When the clocks go forward, you might find yourself a bit more tired than usual.

This could lead some of us to try and “catch up” on sleep.

However, according to a sleep scientist, this is a terrible idea.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 25, the clocks go forward and the UK shifts to Daylight Saving Time. That means we’re robbed of an hour of sleep that many of us desperately need.

There’s a fair bit of conflicting advice on the internet about how to adjust to the time change. Some articles suggest that you should go to bed slightly earlier, whereas others recommend a nap during the day on Sunday.

However, according to sleep scientist Robert Oexman, director of The Sleep to Live Institute, these are both terrible ideas.

“Never, ever nap,” he told Business Insider. “Do not nap on Sunday because that’s going to make it more difficult for you to fall asleep on Sunday night. So absolutely don’t do that.”

As for going to bed earlier, this might feel like a good idea, but it isn’t in the long run. It’s all about keeping to a routine.

“I would never suggest anyone go to bed probably on that Saturday night at a different time,” Oexman said. “I would tell them to go to bed at the exact same time. But more importantly, wake up at the exact same time the next day that you would normally wake up.”

Our bodies are very good at adjusting to small changes in our schedules because they do it every day. Our body clocks – or circadian rhythms – have evolved to be in tune with daylight. Because a day is slightly longer than 24 hours, our biological clocks have to reset every day, and they do a pretty good job of it.

Adjusting to losing 60 minutes shouldn’t be too much of a problem, so let the lost hour go, and carry on with your life as normal. If you mess up your routine too much, you might find you carry your grogginess over into the following Monday, and Mondays are bad enough as it is.