‘One day, I will have my say’: Kellyanne Conway denies claim that she is the ‘No.1 leaker’ in the White House

A new book about the Trump administration accuses Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, of being the “number one leaker” of White House secrets to the media.

Conway denied the claim on Monday, arguing that her powerful position “inspires a lot of jealously and back-biting.”

“I’m a very public face here. What I think is out there,” she told “Fox & Friends.”

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, denied new claims that she regularly leaks information, including disparaging comments about her White House colleagues, to the press.

In his sympathetic chronicle of the Trump presidency, “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” author Ronald Kessler says Conway is the “number one leaker” in the White House.

Kessler told CNN on Sunday that Conway “said the most mean, cutting, and obviously untrue things” about former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, which Kessler didn’t include in the book because “they were so unfair.” And Kessler, who likens Trump to President Ronald Reagan, added that Conway “lit into” Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and top White House adviser, and her husband, Jared Kushner, also a top aide to his father-in-law.

Conway told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that she discussed the accusations with the president “very briefly” on Sunday night and implied the president doesn’t blame her for the porous nature of his White House.

“He knows and has said publicly and privately who the leakers and the liars are and have been,” Conway told Fox’s Abby Huntsman. “Very happy that there’s a lot less leaking in the White House now than there was.”

Conway said she has a “great relationship” with Ivanka and Kushner, noting that she had dinner with them recently at their Washington home.

“I’ve survived a lot of people and continue to be here,” Conway said, adding that her job in the White House “inspires a lot of jealously and back-biting” and suggested that she’d have better press if she were a leaker.

And she argued that real White House leakers are often the chief critics of the media.

“We learned a long time ago around here that people who say, ‘enemy of the people, opposition party, fake news, biased media’ – they can talk to the press all day long because nobody would suspect them,” she said. “I’m a very public face here. What I think is out there.”

She went on, “One day, Abby, I will have my say, so that will be very, very fascinating.”