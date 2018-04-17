Kerry Logistics Appoints New Heads of Global Freight Forwarding and Global Air Builds on Momentum of IFF Growth

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 April 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has announced the appointments of Mathieu Renard Biron as its Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding and Patrick Cheah as Executive Director – Global Air. The appointments are a strategic move to push forward Kerry Logistics’ global IFF development strategy and further drive service enhancement across all industry sectors.

Based in Hong Kong and Bangkok, Biron will be responsible for steering the strategic development of the Group’s fast-growing IFF division and overseeing its overall management, both on the strategic and operational levels. With over 25 years of international freight experience, Biron is an expert in the Asian market and has held significant roles in several logistics, freight forwarding, and manufacturing corporations since 1991, and last served as Geodis Group’s regional vice president for Asia Pacific.

Cheah joins Kerry Logistics from Damco and UTi where he was head of air freight for Asia. Based in Singapore, his responsibility will include leading the Group’s global air freight business and the overall development of air products, trade lanes, and service capabilities.

Commenting on the joining of the two industry experts, William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mathieu and Patrick to our team. Their wealth of experience and proven track record will be a great asset to the Group. Kerry Logistics’ IFF business has become our growth engine in recent years, and we are eager to build on its growth momentum and maximise synergies within our global network. We look forward to making the best out of our enhanced freight capabilities under their leadership.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 52 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.