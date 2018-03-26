Kerry Logistics Clinches ‘Excellence of the Year for Innovation & Leadership’ at the LeFonti Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 March 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) won the ‘Excellence of the Year for Innovation & Leadership – Logistics Services – Global’ award at the LeFonti Awards (the ‘Awards’) presented in Hong Kong.

Backed by the Italian research institute and global independent publishing house LeFonti, the Awards were voted online by readers of LeFonti which has a readership of over 50,000, and were further evaluated by LeFonti’s editorial committee along with a team of dedicated legal, economic and financial journalists from over 120 countries across the globe.

The Awards lauded Kerry Logistics for its remarkable leadership in the global logistics industry. The company is implementing its global development strategy of capturing growth and business opportunities brought forth by China’s Belt and Road initiative, and expanding its international coverage across China, Central Asia, Europe, and the US.

Kerry Logistics is also an innovator, being one of the first 3PLs in Asia to adopt robotic fulfillment solutions in its flagship facility in Hong Kong for higher fulfillment efficiency and accuracy. Its seven robotic butlers were upgraded in 2017 to enhance stability and productivity. On the other hand, its innovative Virtual Buying Office (VBO) solutions extend the traditional focus to cover upstream visibility from PO inception, vendor and carrier booking to cargo delivery to port and airport, providing customers complete supply chain visibility, from origin to destination.

“We are honoured to be commended by the Awards,” said Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director – Integrated Logistics, Kerry Logistics. “At Kerry Logistics, we endeavour to create value for our customers and help them build their competitive edge through our trusted and innovative solutions. We are committed to consistently devising new operation models to accommodate their needs and the changes in the global economy. The accolade is the result of the concerted action of our workforce, without whom we would not have made this achievement.”

Innovation and leadership play essential roles in Kerry Logistics’ growth, as the company systematically expands its network by sea, air, road, and rail across the globe. Its pioneering spirit gives it the foresight to ride on the e-commerce boom in China and ASEAN, and capitalise on the growth potential of the e-commerce market.

For photo, please refer to http://cornerstonescom.com/images/Kerry_Lefonti_Award.jpg

About LeFonti Awards

The LeFonti Awards is an event about Excellence in Innovation & Leadership with special focus in the following categories: Green Economy, Alternative Investments, Business Opportunities, Global Corporate Excellences, FX, ETFs and Commodities, Law, Asset Management, Family Office and Wealth Management, Philanthropy, Private Equity, Real Estate and Property, Succession Planning and Family Businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the Awards are a series of global roadshows held in major international financial hubs including Hong Kong, Dubai, London, Singapore, Milan and New York throughout the year.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 52 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.