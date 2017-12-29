The Warriors unlocked another dimension of Kevin Durant’s game that should terrify the NBA

Kevin Durant is getting Defensive Player of the Year buzz for leading the league in blocked shots on the Warriors’ league-best defense.

Durant has said that the lightened load on offense with the Warriors’ bevy of shooters and scorers has allowed him to focus more on defense.

As if the Warriors weren’t daunting enough, having a locked-in 7-footer protecting the perimeter and rim makes scoring on Golden State even tougher.

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the NBA world envisioned the terrifying potential of perhaps the NBA’s most lethal natural scorer teaming up with the NBA’s two greatest shooters to form an impossible-to-cover unit.

Secondary in those visions was how Durant’s length and athleticism would also benefit an already-long, switchy defense that ranked among the NBA’s best over the past two seasons.

This year, the NBA is seeing Durant fully engaged on defense, and it has revealed the same type of potential that many expected on the offensive end.

Defense is tough to quantify in the NBA, but one example of Durant’s increased focus on that end is in blocks. Durant leads the NBA in total blocks and his 2.3 swats per game is second in the NBA and far and away a career-high for him.

Likewise, according to the NBA’s stats site, Durant is allowing opponents to shoot just 38.8% from the field when he defends them, eighth best in the league among players who have defended 200 or more shots. Opponents are also scoring just .51 points per possession against him in isolation situations and .94 points per possession on spot-up opportunities.

In other words, Durant is locking folks up. His teammates have taken notice, including the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, who said Durant would have his vote today.

“If I had a vote, I’d vote for him right now,” Green said of Defensive Player of the Year, adding: “I think he is [a candidate], if not the leading candidate. I don’t think it’s really a race right now. The way he’s been playing on the defensive side of the ball has been spectacular.”

Durant has always been a solid defender, but in Golden State’s scheme, he’s applying his length and agility in ways that are almost unfair.

Durant’s advantage has always been his unparalleled skill and athleticism combined with his height. This year, he’s taken his two-way dominance to a new level.

Durant’s dominance on both ends of the court are intertwined. The Warriors offense has made Durant’s life easier, thus allowing him to go full-tilt on the other end.

“Obviously, scoring the ball so much, it’s hard to do both, but now we got so much fire power, I can just focus on defense,” Durant told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “Just helping, just using my length and double-teaming and catching the offense off-guard, just getting my hands in the passing lane and trying to protect the rim. Defense is something you gotta want to do, and right now, I really want to do it.”

Once again, it goes somewhat under the radar how tenacious the Warriors’ defense is. Championship teams often go through lulls in which they slack off and defense is the easiest area in which to do that. The Cleveland Cavaliers have become prone to taking naps on defense until games really matter. But in the Warriors’ fourth season of championship contention, they’re the No. 1 defense in the league, allowing just 100.6 points per 100 possessions. They also force the 10th-most turnovers in the league, a sign that they’re still scrambling around on defense.

Durant has added an unforeseen boost on that end. For a team with this much firepower, it’s almost unfair to be so good on defense. And now, they’ve turned a 7-foot offensive weapon with a 7-foot-5 wingspan into an elite rim protector.