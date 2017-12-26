Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in ‘All the Money in the World’ — but there’s one shot where you can still see Spacey

caption Kevin Spacey in a deleted scene from “All the Money in the World.” source Sony

If you look in the right spot, you can see a single shot of Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World” that made the final version of the movie.

Director Ridley Scott reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer following the actor’s sexual misconduct allegations, but there’s one wide shot he couldn’t reshoot.

Ridley Scott’s decision to cut Kevin Spacey from his new movie “All the Money in the World” and reshoot his scenes with Christopher Plummer, following the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, made worldwide news. But it turns out Scott couldn’t take out every single shot of Spacey.

The director confirmed at numerous screenings that he attended leading up to the movie’s release that there’s indeed one shot in the final cut of the film where Spacey can be seen playing billionaire J. Paul Getty.

It’s a flashback scene where Getty gets off a train in the desert. The wide shot shows Getty in a white suit walking off the train down some stairs. You can’t see the face of the person. It then cuts to a closeup shot of Plummer as Getty in the white suit with a background make it look like he’s in the desert, thanks to green screen. The wide shot was clearly filmed on location, so it makes sense that Scott would have to keep that Spacey shot as he had no time (and the logistics would have been a nightmare) to fly back to that location and reshoot it with Plummer.

caption Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World.” source Sony

Scott confirmed, according to numerous reports, that it is Spacey in that wide shot and that he was unable to reshoot it.

However, the rest of the Getty scenes in the movie are clearly of Plummer, which Scott could pull off as they are mostly scenes shot in one exterior location or interiors, which could all have been filmed on studio sets. And in the case of the desert scenes, Plummer shot the close ups with the help of a green screen.

The Spacey shot in the desert is a quick one, but keep and eye out for it when you see the movie.

