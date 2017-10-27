Scary, late hit by Dolphins defender gives Joe Flacco a concussion and starts a scuffle

source CBS/NFL

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso delivered a hard hit to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco’s head while Flacco was sliding. Flacco immediately signaled for help while he was on the ground as a scuffle broke out between the two teams. Flacco left the game and was found to have a concussion.

The Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens "Thursday Night Football" game turned ugly after Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso hit Joe Flacco with a late, hard tackle.

In the second quarter, Flacco scrambled for a first down and slid as Dolphins defenders surrounded him. As Flacco hit the ground, Alonso launched at him, hitting Flacco’s head with his right shoulder.

Flacco immediately signaled for help from the sideline, clearly dazed, as Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went after Alonso, starting a brief scuffle.

Here’s the hit:

Tony Romo criticized Alonso’s hit on the TV broadcast.

“Alonso way too aggressive,” Romo said. “Quarterback’s giving himself up, you need to at least show restraint at the end of that.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was furious and got in Alonso’s face, prompting a referee to get in between them.

Flacco was able to stand and leave the game on his own, but the Ravens later announced that he had sustained a concussion and was in concussion protocol. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

According to ESPN, NFL rules state that defenders must pull up from their tackle as soon as a runner begins to slide feetfirst. If a defender has committed himself before the slide, it is not an illegal hit unless the defender makes forcible contact with the head or neck area of the runner.

This is the second time this season in which a Thursday-night NFL game has been marred by a scary hit, following Danny Trevathan’s gruesome hit on Davante Adams.