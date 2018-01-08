9 of the most outrageous things Kim Jong Un has said

Michal Kranz, Samantha Lee, Business Insider US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turns 34 January 8 (we think).

Between testing ballistic missiles and eating extravagant amounts of cheese, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has made plenty of pretty outrageous statements about the United States and life in the Hermit Kingdom.

His taunts and tit-for-tat exchanges with President Donald Trump in particular have at times shifted the needle from crazy to dangerous, with the two leaders engaging in a heated back-and-forth over the possibility of nuclear war.

Here are nine of the most bewildering things Kim Jong Un has said since he assumed power after his father passed away in 2011:

On Trump’s speech at the UN calling him “Rocket Man”:

Source: The Guardian

On North Korea’s missile range:

Source: Business Insider

On North Korea’s nuclear power:

Source: New York Times

On pre-emptive nuclear strikes:

Source: New York Times

On massacres that anti-Communist militias likely committed during the Korean War:

Source: New York Times

On rocket launches buoying North Koreans’ spirits:

Source: New York Times

On turning a South Korean island into a “sea of fire”:

Source: Business Insider

On the Fourth of July:

Source: The Guardian, BBC

On Trump’s capacity for rational thinking:

Source: BBC