Kinofy launches in Asia

Kinofy, the first made-in-Singapore, China cross- border commerce platform launches; enables seamless and accelerated access to 1 billion Chinese shoppers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 18, 2018 – Kinofy Group, today, announced the launch of Kinofy, a plug and play, cloud-based, cross-border e-commerce platform, designed to allow international brand owners and small and medium sized businesses to sell goods and services in China. Leveraging the platform, brands can accelerate their entry into the fast-growing Chinese market — reducing entry time to three months with official product registration approval. Built on the WeChat platform, Kinofy allows companies to access over 1 billion Chinese shoppers. Guest of Honour, Minister of Trade and Industry S. Iswaran officially launched the platform to an audience of 300 guests including some of Singapore’s top brand owners.









“On behalf of Kino Biotech, I would like to thank the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore for the support they’ve provided to us as we built this platform,” said Kawee Chong, CEO of Kino Biotech Group and Co-Founder, Kinofy Group. “The opportunity for Singaporean brands in China is immense — and Kinofy being smart, simple and seamless makes market entry frictionless. We are proud to welcome brands like Naturext, Health Domain, YOHMO TONIC, GreenLife, Lipaddict, SkinSoul, SWANZ, Kinohimitsu, Fitwhey and Esthemedica to the Kinofy family and look forward to inviting more of our fellow Singaporean brands to join us on this exciting journey.”

How Singaporean Brands Will Benefit

Kinofy is a pre-approved solution supported by the SkillsFuture Singapore grant. The partnership enables local companies to construct digital business channels and grow sales plus revenue through cross border trade. Local small and medium enterprises will enjoy a 70% subsidy for their first year subscription to the Kinofy platform through SkillsFuture Singapore. Trainings are also provided at 90% subsidy from SkillsFuture Singapore. The Kinofy Group also works extensively with Enterprise Singapore to conduct outreach efforts in markets like the United States, Germany, Korea, and Thailand.

About Kinofy

The Kinofy platform offers merchants a smart, simple, and seamless way of reaching consumers in China. Built on the WeChat ecosystem, the platform provides Singaporeans brands with immediate access to over 1 billion* WeChat users. The platform also offers merchants a single view of their business and customers across sales channels and enables them to manage products and inventory, process order and payments, build customer relationships and leverage WeChat’s world-class analytics and reporting. From a legal perspective, the Kinofy platform enables merchants to export and sell their products seamlessly across different sales channels through an official product registration and importation channel. The platform integrates multiple channels: e-commerce, social selling tools and operational management of product registration, importation, warehousing and logistics, last mile delivery and overseas payment settlement into a single platform, allowing brands to enter the Chinese market faster and more efficiently. To ensure on-ground support, Kinofy offers warehousing and logistics solutions at the Ningbo Free Trade Zone (NFTZ) giving businesses the right infrastructure to reach China’s 613 cities.

Note to Editors:

Please note that in the third paragraph of this press release we mentioned some brands that are currently using the Kinofy platform to access consumers in China. These are brand names — we have provided the associated brand owners to these brands for your reference.

Naturext : International Advanced BIO-Pharmaceutical Industries Pte Ltd (IABPI)

Health Domain : Health Domain

YOHMO TONIC : Union Chemical & Pharmaceutical Pte Ltd

Lipaddict : Fraser Research Labs Inc

GreenLife : Protos Trading Pte Ltd

SkinSoul : SkinSoul

SWANZ : Scube Gift

Kinohimitsu : Kino Biotech

Fitwhey : Food Global Innovation

Esthemedica : Esthemedica Pte Ltd

About the Kinofy Group

We offer borderless retail solutions that provide smart, simple, seamless and highly adaptive business systems for thriving entrepreneurs in highly competitive and culturally diverse economies. Kinofy provides a safe, transparent, structured and practical market entry and sustainable business infrastructure for thriving enterprises. A rich ecosystem of marketing partners, logistics and warehousing partners, licensing and training partners, and other value added partnerships have evolved around the Kinofy platform. Our vision is to create borderless trade platforms that improve consumers’ lives and provide access to genuine, quality products from anywhere in the world. Our mission is to transform today’s business leaders to become digital entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit: http://www.kinofy.com.sg