Konica Minolta Awarded More than S$400K Contract to Digitise More Than 7 Million Records for a Public Agency

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 17, 2018 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (Konica Minolta), an integral value provider in enterprise content management, has been awarded a contract by a public agency to improve its operational efficiencies and accessibility of records via digitisation. Konica Minolta will assist the agency to digitise more than 7 million images of old records as well as validate and update the records with on-site services. These old records are held in the form of microfilm rolls, subject to preservation conditions and limited access for users.





The Document Process Outsourcing Solution enables accessibility of records in digital format by converting the old records into common file format like PDF files with Optical Character Recognition, which allows text search ability. It helps to preserve aged records and prevent damage through digitisation with PDF/A-2u, improving records security and usability.





Konica Minolta’s Document Process Outsourcing Solution supports the government’s drive to transform Singapore into a digitised nation[1] as businesses gradually transit from paper to digital. By adopting digital technology and expertise, the Solution supports businesses to go digital by improving productivity, allow better access to information, and reduce its environmental impact.





