Konica Minolta Installs First MGI JetVarnish3DS with iFoil in Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 27, 2017 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, an integral value provider, today announced that AsahiArts Printing, a Malaysia-based Print-for-Pay company, has acquired a unit of MGI JetVarnish 3DS with iFoil — making it the first installation of the solution in Malaysia. The innovative digital finishing solution differentiates AsahiArts Printing from the competition, boost its revenue, and add value to the growing commercial printing market.

AsahiArts Printing saw opportunities in digital finishing which were largely performed via traditional methods. The purchase is a key investment that enables it to spot UV and hot stamping services which can be accepted in volumes as low as one sheet and be delivered within the day.

Edwin Wong, Managing Director, AsahiArts Printing, said: “We are proud to have Konica Minolta as our strategic partner as they understand our business requirements. Their technologies and expertise give us a competitive advantage and an opportunity to offer a wider range of services.”

He continued: “Within a year of our establishment in 2014 as a small design house with print-for-pay facilities, we saw the need to introduce digital printing services in the local market. Thus, we invested in the Konica Minolta bizhub PRESS C8000, making it the first digital production system to be installed in Sarawak.”

“As business expanded, we invested in three more units of Konica Minolta’ digital production printing systems. Today, we celebrate the addition of the MGI JetVarnish 3DS with iFoil, which now provides local creative designers with more options to create visually impactful collaterals while growing the local digital and offset printing industry. With this, we have set our sights on expanding our commercial printing customer base and become the leading print provider in East Malaysia”, he concluded.

The MGI JetVarnish 3DS with iFoil digital finishing technology is poised to be a new industry standard with its ability to produce outstanding finishes with spot UV, and digital emboss ad hot foil stamping without the need for expensive for time-consuming plates, screens, or setups. End-customers will benefit from finished outputs with tactile prints that feature a premium feel.

As the industry demands shorter runs and customisation, the MGI JetVarnish 3DS with iFoil improves time to market, builds visual impact to its end products, and helps business that seek value added service expansion and revenue.