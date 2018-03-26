Korean Megastars Son Ye-jin And So Ji Sub Of Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Take Top Spots In Korea’s Brand Power Survey In March

Son Ye-jin and So Ji Sub ranked #1 and #2 respectively as the top movie actor brand in Korea’s brand power survey in March 2018

The Korean icons starred in BE WITH YOU , a fantasy melodrama film invested by the Group, which opened #1 at the Korean box office and broke Korea’s all-time first week box office historical record for romance film

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 March 2018 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups created by founder Mr. Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Korean luminary actors Son Ye-jin and So Ji Sub of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“), ranked at the top of the Movie Actor Brand category in Korea’s Brand Power Survey this month.





The Son Ye-jin brand name achieved the #1 Movie Actor Brand, followed by So Ji Sub, according to this month’s results for brand reputation rankings among movie actors published by the Korean Business Research Institute.





Son Ye-jin topped this month’s brand reputation rankings with a total score of 11,191,240. Her co-star So Ji Sub in BE WITH YOU took second place with a total score of 9,867,251.[1]





The Korean Business Research Institute analysed 186,994,906 sources of data on 50 actors from 22 February to 23 March in the categories of participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness.[2]





Son Ye-Jin and So Ji Sub are represented by MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd. (“MS Team“) and Fiftyone K Inc. (“51k“), respectively. MS Team and 51k are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group. In addition to representing Son Ye-Jin, MS Team also manages top actress, Lee Min-jung, and rising star, Wi Ha-jun. Son Ye-Jin’s previous movie, THE LAST PRINCESS was a Korean historical period film that achieved over KRW 44 billion in revenue at the Korean box office on 5.6 million ticket admissions. Her recent film performance underscores her reputation as one of the strongest ticket boosters in the South Korea box office. Besides THE LAST PRINCESS, she is internationally recognized for her lead role in several box office hits including THE PIRATES and A MOMENT TO REMEMBER.





Son Ye-jin was rated the #1 Actress on the 2017 Ticket Power Ranking (TPR). The annual TPR surveys the top five investment distributors (CJ Entertainment, Lotte Entertainment, Megabox Plus M, Showbox, and NEW) to rank the five-top male and female box office attractions in Korea.





So Ji Sub is one of Korea’s top male actors and will be starring along with Song Joong-ki in BATTLESHIP ISLAND (2017), one of the highly anticipated Korean summer films this year. He is known for his leading roles in the television series I’M SORRY, I LOVE YOU (2004), CAIN AND ABEL (2009), PHANTOM (2012) and MASTER’S SUN (2013) as well as the film ROUGH CUT (2008).





The Group is one of the major investors of the Korean fantasy melodrama film, BE WITH YOU, featuring Son Ye-jin and So Ji Sub of Spackman Media Group and co-presented by MS Team and 51k, wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMGL. According to the latest statistics from the Korean Film Council, BE WITH YOU recorded ticket admissions of 1,823,620 with gross box office revenue of US$13.7 million (or KRW 14.8 billion) as of 25 March 2018.





The latest daily statistics from the Korean Film Council on the performance of BE WITH YOU will be updated on the Group’s website at http://www.spackmanentertainment.com.





The official trailers and posters of BE WITH YOU can be viewed at http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/be-with-you.html.





The Korean fantasy melodrama film, directed by Lee Chang-hoon and distributed by Lotte Entertainment, relates the story of a woman who dies and leaves behind her son and husband. She then returns a year later, putting her fate on the line for the sake of her family. The movie also features veteran actor Ko Chang-seok of SECRETLY GREATLY (2013) and Kim Ji Jwan, a new talented child actor.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), a leading entertainment production group created by founder Mr. Charles Spackman, is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. In addition to our film business, we also make investments into entertainment companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

SEGL’s Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 8 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or ancillary distributor for a total of 75 films (52 Korean and 23 foreign) including SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS fame, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the ancillary distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd..

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 33.76% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively the largest entertainment talent agency in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., UAA & Co Inc., Fiftyone K Inc., SBD Entertainment Inc., and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows, and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

On 31 March 2017, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) featuring Jeon Ji-hyeon and Lee Min-ho, as well as VETERAN (2015), the number one movie at the Korean box office in 2015 starring Yoo Ah-in.

On 27 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which owns a strong lineup of 10 film projects including the co-production with the Zip Cinema of THE PRIESTS 2.

On 26 January 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/

