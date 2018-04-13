LACMA Art Basel Hong Kong Immersive Event Where Hollywood-Meets-Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 13, 2018 – “In the Mood for LACMA: The Story of the Elusive Scarlett Li”, a private event honoring the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) during Art Basel Hong Kong, took place on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The invitation-only event, hosted by Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya and Hong Kong based entrepreneur Dino Sadhwani, celebrated the creative atmosphere where Hollywood-meets-Hong Kong.

The statement event during Art Basel Hong Kong was curated by Jason Swamy, executed by RAGE, Dejha Ti x Ania Catherine, and produced by Collection of Individuals. Distinguished guests from LACMA were escorted from the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, to the venue with Art Basel’s fleet of BMWs. Guests entered the fictional story set in 1931 on sampans to the revamped Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Art greeted guests from the entrance, and mysterious gloved hands emerging from the wall guided one towards the next chapter of the experience. A blend of both cultures was present throughout the evening with actors, dancers, a statuesque appearance, a high-energy brass band – Lucky Chops, which were flown in from New York, and internationally renowned DJs all contributing to various chapters with their own characteristics.

Over 150 event staff paved the way to bring exciting entertainment together for more than 750 distinguished guests of the arts, entertainment and business world. Some of the notable guests from the art and fashion world include: Alexandra Munroe, Allison Berg, Almine Ruiz-Picasso, Arne and Milly Glimcher, Christina YuYu, Eugenie Miarchos, Eva Chow, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Jeffrey Deitch, John Targon, Katherine Ross, Klaus Biesenbach, Marc Glimcher, Marc Spiegler, Michael Govan, Monika Spruth, Peter Eleey, Philip Tinari, Stephen Little

Local prominent guests include: Amanda Strang, Audrey Puckett, Edward Tang, Emily Lam-Ho, Feiping Chang, Geoffrey Chuang, Gilbert Yeung, Ivan Pun, Jonathan Cheung, Jonathan Crockett, Lester Lam, Lincoln Li, Tony Verb, and Veronica Chou, just to name a few.

Marking the second consecutive year of LACMA’s presence during Art Basel Hong Kong, the fun filled event of great entertainment and art successfully ended. Hosts Princess Alia Al-Senussi and Dino Sadhwani hope to make this an annual event going forward.

About Princess Alia Al-Senussi Princess Alia Al-Senussi is a patron and academic, currently studying towards her PhD in Politics. She has a degree in International Relations and Middle East Studies, a masters in Political Science and an MSc in Law, Anthropology and Society. Alia works to promote various institutions and non-profit organisations through the arts and their overlapping interests with fashion and business. She holds a variety of non-profit board and committee positions that promote young patronage of the arts in London and collecting in the Middle East. She is a founding member of the Tate’s Acquisitions





Committee for the Middle East and North Africa, and on the Board of Patrons of Art Dubai and the Middle East Circle of the Guggenheim. She served as Chair of the Tate Young Patrons and is a founding International Co-Chair of The Chinati Foundation Contemporaries Council, as well as a member of the Committee for the Serpentine Gallery Future Contemporaries group. She is also the founding co-chair of the Parasol Future Unit and sits on the Board of Trustees for the Global Heritage Fund UK. She works as the VIP Representative for the UK and the Middle East and consultant for Art Basel, and holds various ambassador and executive roles.

About Dino Sadhwani Raised in Singapore and with family roots in Hong Kong, Dino Sadhwani attended university in Los Angeles and has been a passionate entrepreneur from a young age.

Dino set up his first business at the age of 15, and in the years since, has developed multiple ventures in the areas of real estate, food and beverage, wellness, commodities, venture capital, and supply chain management that operate in many countries around the world.

He co-founded Iris Group in 2007. Of which, his first company ‘Iris International’ specializes in China product sourcing and logistics management. The company has continually grown focusing on building long-lasting client relationships based on integrity and trust. In his spare time, Dino enjoys football, tennis, mathematics, travelling and, most importantly, spending time with his three kids.

As a visionary young entrepreneur, Dino has successfully honored the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for the past two years during Art Basel. He is a vibrant art lover and with a sharp investment point of view, the celebration of LACMA serves to offer a unique alternative for art lovers in Asia.

About Jason Swamy Jason Swamy & Do What You Love is known for ground-breaking experience design and curation. From culture shaping custom IP like Robot Heart, Wonderfruit and Future Future to working with A- list clients, such as NetEase, Swire, The Upper House, Mandarin Oriental, W Hotels, Jardines, Melco Crown and Duddell’s. Jason is recognized as a thought leader and his work is known to push boundaries of creativity and taste globally. About Notable Guests from Art World Ms. Alexandra Munroe — Samsung Senior Curator, Asian Art, and Senior Advisor, Global Arts, at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation Ms. Allison Berg — LACMA Trustee Ms. Almine Ruiz-Picasso — Owner of Almine Rech Gallery Mr. Arne Glimcher and Mrs. Milly Glimcher — American art dealer, film producer and director Ms. Christina YuYu — Matsutaro Shoriki Chair, Art of Asia at Museum of Fine Arts Boston Eugenie Niarchos – Jewellery designer and founder of Venyx Ms. Eva Chow — LACMA Trustee Mr. Hans Ulrich Obrist — Artistic Director at Serpentine Galleries Mr. Jeffrey Deitch — Art dealer and curator Mr. John Targon — Designer for Marc Jacobs Ms. Katherine Ross — Fashion consultant Mr. Klaus Biesenbach — Director, MoMA PS1, and Chief Curator at Large, MoMA Mr. Marc Glimcher — President of Pace Gallery Mr. Marc Spiegler — Global Director of Art Basel Mr. Michael Govan — LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director

Ms. Monika Spruth — Art dealer and co-owner of Sprüth Magers Mr. Peter Eleey — Chief Curator, MoMA PS1

Mr. Philip Tinari — Director of the Ullens Center of Contemporary Art

Dr. Stephen Little — Florence and Harry Sloan Curator of Chinese Art and Department Head, Chinese, Korean, and South East Asian Departments, LACMA

About LACMA

Since its inception in 1965, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has been devoted to collecting works of art that span both history and geography, mirroring Los Angeles’s rich cultural heritage and uniquely diverse population. Today LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of over 135,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of art history from new and unexpected points of view. A museum of international stature as well as a vital cultural center for Southern California, LACMA shares its vast collection with the Greater Los Angeles County and beyond through exhibitions, public programs, and research facilities that attract over 1.5 million visitors annually, in addition to serving millions more through community partnerships, school outreach programs, and creative digital initiatives. LACMA’s main campus is located halfway between the ocean and downtown, adjacent to the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum and the future home of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Dedicated to serving all of Los Angeles, LACMA collaborates with a range of curators, educators, and artists on exhibitions and programs at various sites throughout the County.





