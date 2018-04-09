The Lakers are signing a 32-year-old who has spent 10 years in the G League to play in his first-ever NBA games



The Los Angeles Lakers signed 32-year-old guard Andre Ingram for the two remaining games of the regular season.



Ingram has played in the NBA G League for ten years, waiting for an opportunity to play in the pros.



Ingram said he had offers to play overseas for more money when he was younger but chose to stick it out in the G League in hopes of making the NBA.



Andre Ingram is going to realize a dream ten years in the making on Monday.

According to Bill Oram of The Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Ingram, a 32-year-old guard from the G League, for the remaining two games of the season.

The signing has a feel-good aspect beyond a typical G League call-up. Ingram has spent his entire career in the G League since graduating from American University in 2007. He played four seasons with the now-defunct Utah Flash, five seasons with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, and has played with the South Bay Lakers this season. He briefly played in Australia in 2016 before returning to the G League.

Ingram is the G League all-time leader in three-pointers made with career averages of 10 points and 3 rebounds per game on 46% shooting.

Ingram’s dedication is impressive. He once received a Summer League roster spot with the Utah Jazz but didn’t make the team. According to Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll, Ingram had offers to make more money overseas, but commitment to his family and dream made him stay in the NBA’s developmental league.

“I think my first few years in the D-League when I was in Utah, that would have been the prime time to go overseas but I felt I was close to being called up, and so you just kind of pick and choose,” Ingram said. “‘Do you go after your dream, or do you go overseas?’ And so I chose to stay. And you know, I don’t regret the decision at all. I’ve enjoyed my time here, and I’ve been able to make a nice career out of it.”

G League salaries don’t pay much – Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann wrote in 2016 that salaries range from $19,500 to $26,500 for the season. According to Faigen, Ingram, a physics major, would sometimes tutor in the offseason for extra income.

With the Lakers’ fate wrapped up this season and many of their usual rotation players injured, Ingram should be able to get some minutes in the final two games and get the NBA experience he’s been waiting for.