LeBron James was caught off guard with a question about the death of Gregg Popovich’s wife and handled it with the utmost class

- Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday following an extended illness.
- Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff game, TNT’s Allie LaForce asked LeBron James about the death.
- It appeared that James was learning about the death for the first time and was caught off guard, pausing to formulate a thoughtful answer.
- James handled he situation with the utmost class and had some nice words to say for both Popovich (“I’m a huge Pop fan, I love Pop.”) and his wife (“I send my well wishes and prayers to the heavens above.”).
- Many on social media were critical of the question and for putting James on the spot before he had a chance to learn the news on his own. LaForce did chat with James before going on air and it is possible he was aware the question moments earlier.
- You can see the exchange below, via TNT.