Let your ‘Human Uber’ bring you places without you being there – here’s how it works

Seeing double? Not quite if a surrogate user’s going somewhere on your behalf. ChameleonMask

Imagine getting someone else to go somewhere on your behalf while you still being present but from an entirely different location.

Sounds confusing and crazy? Well, the reality isn’t science fiction – and it doesn’t involve robots.

AT the MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference held in Singapore this week, Japanese researcher Jun Rekimoto presented a form of tech called ChameleonMask which he dubbed a “Human Uber” that “shows a remote user’s face on the other user’s face”.

Well that’s according to what a website called Rekimoto Lab says anyway.

How it essentially works is, ChameleonMask uses a real human as a surrogate for another remote user. The surrogate user wears a display as a mask which shows a remote user’s live face and transmits the user’s voice.

The remote user sends the surrogate user a bunch of directions on how to act too.

“Human Uber,” developed in Japan, provides a way to attend events remotely using another person’s body. “It’s surprisingly natural” says its inventor, Jin Rekimoto of Sony #emtechasia pic.twitter.com/WZHPVcZ6M0 — will knight (@willknight) January 30, 2018

Rekimoto reportedly described the experience as “surprisingly natural”.

A Select All report quoted Rekimoto as saying: “Our pilot study confirmed that people could regard the masked person as the right person.”

If this is so, it could really change the way we live our lives, right down to getting someone else to go to work for us every day. Right?