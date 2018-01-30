The LG G6 and Q6 smartphones will adopt four fan favorite color options from the LG V30

source LG

Two of LG’s 2017 smartphones, the LG G6 and LG Q6, will soon be available in a host of new colors including Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet, and Raspberry Rose.

LG is releasing the new color options after they were well-received on the LG V30 smartphone, which released in September 2017.

Here are some more details on the smartphones:

The LG G6 gets three new color options

caption The LG G6 in Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet, and Raspberry Rose source LG

The high-end LG G6 released in March 2017. It’s currently available in the US, where it sells for about $600 unlocked. The phone’s new color options include Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet, and Raspberry Rose.

LG will release the new color options for the LG G6 in February starting in Korea, with plans to expand the new colors to additional markets at a later time. There is no word on whether the color options will be available in the US, but the LG G6 is already available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold, and Marine Blue colors.

The LG Q6 gets two new color options

caption The LG Q6 in Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet source LG

The mid-range LG Q6 released in July 2017. It’s currently available in the U.S., where it sells for about $300 unlocked. The phone’s new color options include Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.

LG will release the new color options for the LG Q6 in February starting in Korea, with plans to expand the new colors to additional markets at a later time. There is no word on whether the color options will be available in the US, but the LG Q6 is already available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold, and Marine Blue colors.

LG decided to add new colors for the LG G6 after the Raspberry Rose LG V30 was so well-received at CES 2018.

caption LG V30 in Raspberry Rose source LG

LG showcased the Raspberry Rose LG V30 at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The color was reportedly a favorite among attendees of the technology convention, which likely prompted LG to expand its availability to other devices.

LG introduced Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet when the LG V30 was first unveiled in September 2017.

caption The LG V30 in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet source LG

The LG V30, which sells for about $800 in the US, was the first LG phone to introduce the Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet colors.