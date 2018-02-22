Lindsay Lohan shocks with hijab at London Modest Fashion Week

Public interest in Lindsay Lohan’s private life has once again been piqued, after the actress turned up at the London Modest Fashion Week (LMFW) donning a hijab (headscarf).

The 31-year-old, who had previously been photographed holding a Holy Quran, was also wearing Halal make-up, Hawa Cosmetics said in an Instagram post.

Dressed in black from head to toe, Lohan’s appearance at LMFW on Sunday (Feb 18) sent fans into a frenzy as participants and brand-owners scrambled to take photos with her.

In February last year, Khaleej Times reported that the Mean Girls star had been drawing inspiration from Islam, and even fasted for three days during Ramadan.

“It was hard but it was good. It felt good,” she was quoted as saying while on Arab TV show Siwar Shoaib.

She also said that she had read a bit of the Holy Quran, listened to its passages on a mobile app, and called it “a solace and a safe thing for me to have”.