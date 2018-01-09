The national championship’s roller-coaster of emotions was caught on the Alabama and Georgia radio broadcasts during the dramatic game-winning play

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alabama won the college football national championship on Monday, defeating Georgia in overtime, 26-23.

The game came down to a dramatic, almost-unbelievable final play, in which Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver DeVonta Smith in the end zone, swinging the win to the Crimson Tide.

The local radio calls for the game were filled with elation and anguish, depending on which side of the final score they ended up on.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are national champions once again after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in dramatic fashion on Monday night.

Led by backup and true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who came into the game at halftime and provided a spark to the Crimson Tide offense, Alabama mounted a second half comeback to tie the game at 20 in the fourth quarter.

After kicker Andy Pappanastos shanked his attempt as the clock expired, the game went to overtime, where Tagovailoa once again lifted the Crimson Tide with his best pass of the game, finding DeVonta Smith in the end zone and secure the title for Alabama.

It was a wild, heart-pounding finish for both sides, with ups and downs on a seeming second-by-second basis, and that passion and emotion could be heard in the local radio calls of the final play from both sides.

In Alabama, the call was one of elation, disbelief, and in the end professionalism on the part of the Eli Gold, who has been the voice of Alabama football since 1988.

The Alabama radio call oftonight’s game-winner: pic.twitter.com/03JNhNLeIY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

From the Georgia side of the ball, things were obviously a bit different, as the inevitability of the touchdown can be felt in the announcer’s voice while the ball is still in the air.

Both Alabama and Georgia are full of young talent, so there’s a chance both booths will be in a position to make the call on some similar excitement next season. Until then, congratulations Crimson Tide.