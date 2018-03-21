Conservative MPs are throwing fish into the Thames in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal

- source
LONDON – Conservative MPs and Leave-voting fisherman took to a fishing boat on the Thames on Wednesday morning in protest at the Theresa May’s decision to keep Britain withing EU fishing rules during the Brexit transition.
May’s decision is causing uproar among Conservative MPs in coastal constituencies with 14 of them writing to May threatening to withdraw their support from the government over the issue.
Now several of their number have decided to lay anchor beside parliament and toss dead fish into the sea in protest. No, we’re not making this up. Here is how it is all going down.
Here is the boat
Here she is; the Holladays R8. We’re about to board. @fishingforleave staging a protest on Thames over the transitional fishing deal #fishprotest pic.twitter.com/qS51R4Cntn
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 21, 2018
And here are the fish
These fish will shortly be discarded in the Thames pic.twitter.com/LjEdUmkMav
— Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018
And here are the crew, white rollnecks and all
All aboard! Now passing under Tower Bridge heading for the Houses of Parliament. #fisheries pic.twitter.com/EsVNeQPiFf
— Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018
It is apparently not the most pleasant of boats to be on
They stink…. pic.twitter.com/xIJfyjHnwq
— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 21, 2018
The media are struggling to keep up
Fisheries protest. ITV's chase boat pic.twitter.com/NAMcz03sj7
— Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018
Sky News have a helicopter following a single fishing boat which they keep describing as a "flotilla"…
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) March 21, 2018
And the crowds are gathering on the embankment
Just, you know, waiting for some MPs to come and throw some fish in the river. Another ordinary day in entirely functional Britain. pic.twitter.com/s5TUkqFvUa
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 21, 2018
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was also meant to board the boat
JRM is being a bit cagey about whether he will actually get on the boat. “We’ll see when it gets here. What I certainly won’t be doing is throwing fish in the Thames.” pic.twitter.com/f3UHZTfnLf
— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 21, 2018
But the Thames authorities won’t let them dock
Ok. The boat had arrived but the harbourmaster says nobody can get on it, because they don’t have a license to dock here. pic.twitter.com/ugXniV1zCs
— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 21, 2018
This isn’t quite going to plan
BREXIT METAPHOR LATEST: https://t.co/p4pinVEiNY
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) March 21, 2018
But the voyage must continue
Parliament hoves into view… pic.twitter.com/j88DSVuzJT
— Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) March 21, 2018