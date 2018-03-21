Conservative MPs are throwing fish into the Thames in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal

source Getty

LONDON – Conservative MPs and Leave-voting fisherman took to a fishing boat on the Thames on Wednesday morning in protest at the Theresa May’s decision to keep Britain withing EU fishing rules during the Brexit transition.

May’s decision is causing uproar among Conservative MPs in coastal constituencies with 14 of them writing to May threatening to withdraw their support from the government over the issue.

Now several of their number have decided to lay anchor beside parliament and toss dead fish into the sea in protest. No, we’re not making this up. Here is how it is all going down.

Here is the boat

Here she is; the Holladays R8. We’re about to board. @fishingforleave staging a protest on Thames over the transitional fishing deal #fishprotest pic.twitter.com/qS51R4Cntn — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 21, 2018

And here are the fish

These fish will shortly be discarded in the Thames pic.twitter.com/LjEdUmkMav — Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018

And here are the crew, white rollnecks and all

All aboard! Now passing under Tower Bridge heading for the Houses of Parliament. #fisheries pic.twitter.com/EsVNeQPiFf — Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018

It is apparently not the most pleasant of boats to be on

The media are struggling to keep up

Fisheries protest. ITV's chase boat pic.twitter.com/NAMcz03sj7 — Christopher Hope ???? (@christopherhope) March 21, 2018

Sky News have a helicopter following a single fishing boat which they keep describing as a "flotilla"… — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) March 21, 2018

And the crowds are gathering on the embankment

Just, you know, waiting for some MPs to come and throw some fish in the river. Another ordinary day in entirely functional Britain. pic.twitter.com/s5TUkqFvUa — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 21, 2018

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was also meant to board the boat

JRM is being a bit cagey about whether he will actually get on the boat. “We’ll see when it gets here. What I certainly won’t be doing is throwing fish in the Thames.” pic.twitter.com/f3UHZTfnLf — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 21, 2018

But the Thames authorities won’t let them dock

Ok. The boat had arrived but the harbourmaster says nobody can get on it, because they don’t have a license to dock here. pic.twitter.com/ugXniV1zCs — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 21, 2018

This isn’t quite going to plan

