Logan Paul has made his comeback on YouTube – but people aren’t sure how to feel

YouTuber Logan Paul made a comeback video on YouTube about suicide awareness YouTube/Logan Paul Vlogs

YouTube personality Logan Paul is back, and asking for a second chance after the whole ‘filming a deceased body in Japan’s suicide forest’ debacle.

If you missed out on that saga, Paul managed to anger just about everyone and anyone by posting a distasteful video filmed during his trip to Aokigahara, Japan – and it ended with YouTube removing him from its Google Preferred platform and putting future projects with him on hold.

But after taking a three week hiatus from vlogging to “reflect”, he released a video on Wednesday (Jan 24) about suicide awareness. It has already garnered more than 4 million views, at the time of writing.

Adopting a solemn tone in the video, Paul says: “It’s time to learn from the past as I get better, and grow as a human being”.

“I’m here to have a hard conversation”.

He chalked up his ignorance on the subject and lack of sensitivity during his visit to Japan, in part, to never having known anyone who committed suicide.

The video is also paired with a pledge to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention associations.

Some are ready to forgive him:

Respect. — David Labanda (@labanda_david) January 24, 2018

Logan I don’t care if you make mistakes I will be by your side #loganpaul.com/shop ☺ — Jaden Awaseb (@AceHood3556) January 24, 2018

We all make mistakes, that includes myself, my father. Everyone. It’s how you learn from those mistakes and grow from what you learned that we truly get to see what kind of a person you really are. I see the growth and I see you really trying. Welcome back <3 — Michael Green (@Lyricoldrap) January 24, 2018

Proud of you for this — Curtis Lepore (@curtislepore) January 24, 2018

While others don’t think that his seven-minute video is enough to give him a second chance:

No thanks. Stay hidden! — Wilfred dlcid (@wilfredcastrodc) January 24, 2018

you can’t make a video about someone being dead because they took their life and expect everything to be fine . if anyone else made a video like the one he made they’d be kicked off youtube so why didn’t he . — kylie (@kyliealeexis) January 24, 2018

how are people forgiving him after what he did. no apology will ever make up for what he did. — mikaela #PERF (@colleenftariel) January 24, 2018

You just want money now — Happy Smile (@iFunnyMorges) January 25, 2018