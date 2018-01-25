Logan Paul has made his comeback on YouTube – but people aren’t sure how to feel

YouTuber Logan Paul made a comeback video on YouTube about suicide awareness
YouTube personality Logan Paul is back, and asking for a second chance after the whole ‘filming a deceased body in Japan’s suicide forest’ debacle.

If you missed out on that saga, Paul managed to anger just about everyone and anyone by posting a distasteful video filmed during his trip to Aokigahara, Japan – and it ended with YouTube removing him from its Google Preferred platform and putting future projects with him on hold.

But after taking a three week hiatus from vlogging to “reflect”, he released a video on Wednesday (Jan 24) about suicide awareness. It has already garnered more than 4 million views, at the time of writing.

Adopting a solemn tone in the video, Paul says: “It’s time to learn from the past as I get better, and grow as a human being”.

“I’m here to have a hard conversation”.

He chalked up his ignorance on the subject and lack of sensitivity during his visit to Japan, in part, to never having known anyone who committed suicide.

The video is also paired with a pledge to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention associations.

Some are ready to forgive him:

While others don’t think that his seven-minute video is enough to give him a second chance:

