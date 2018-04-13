Take a look inside the most luxurious mall in New York City, where Wall Streeters shop designer brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci

- source
- Brookfield Place is an upscale shopping and office complex in Lower Manhattan. The luxury shopping center is attached to several banking offices and located near Wall Street and the World Trade Center.
- Its desirable location has helped it attract high-end designer brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
- Brookfield Place also has two food courts, fine dining, and an ice-skating rink.
Brookfield Place is not your typical mall.
The complex is home to 300,000 square feet of luxury shopping and dining. With stores from designers like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, restaurants like Umami Burger and Dos Toros, and an ice-skating rink overlooking the Hudson River, Brookfield Place has become a popular destination for affluent shoppers in Downtown Manhattan.
The former World Financial Center reopened under the name Brookfield Place in 2015, after four years and $300 million of renovations. In addition to the luxury retail space, Brookfield Place has over eight million square feet of office space and hosts free art shows and events through its arts program, Arts Brookfield.
More than 95% of the space at Brookfield Place is leased to luxury retailers and financial offices, and its location near Wall Street is a big part of that. Beyond being steps away from the World Trade Center and Fulton Center transportation hubs, the mall is designed to attract weathly shoppers who live and work in the Financial District and Battery Park City, as well as the millions of tourists who visit.
Take a look inside Brookfield Place:
Brookfield Place is located in Downtown Manhattan, across the street from the World Trade Center.
It functions as office space to companies such as American Express and Bank of America.
But it’s also a luxury shopping mall full of high-end stores.
Brookfield Place is home to designer stores like Diane von Furstenberg, Hermès, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo …
… Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, among others. The stores appeal to shoppers with huge windows and bright displays, and they’re flooded with natural light. Security guards are stationed at the entrance to nearly every store.
Like any other mall in America, Brookfield Place has an anchor tenant: Saks Fifth Avenue. There’s a massive two-floor store in addition to a separate Saks men’s store.
The mall attracts both tourists that visit Downtown Manhattan and the thousands of people working in the attached and nearby office spaces. It’s also incredibly accessible via public transportation, making it a popular spot.
The most stunning part of Brookfield Place is the Winter Garden.
The 10-story atrium has a grove of palm trees in the center, with benches and tables for shoppers to sit and relax.
The atrium is surrounded by glass, keeping the space bright and airy.
The Winter Garden has a view of the Brookfield ice skating rink, which sits right on the Hudson River. The views from Brookfield Place are stunning.
There are also two distinct food courts. The first, Hudson Eats, has restaurants like Umami Burger, Dos Toros Taqueria, and Sprinkles Cupcakes.
The other food court is a 30,000-square-foot French marketplace called Le District. It’s similar in format to Eataly.
Le District has a bakery, bar, deli, café, and florist.
Every station in both food courts tends to have extremely long lines around lunchtime.
Although most malls are suffering due to declining foot traffic, Brookfield Place is consistently packed. When we visited, there was a constant stream of people leaving the attached office buildings and entering the shopping center — every table and bench was taken in the atrium and food courts.
