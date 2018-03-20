Low-budget Malaysian spoof goes viral with stamp of approval from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ directors

Malaysian engineering students in a low-budget spoof of Marvel’s Avenger: Infinity War trailer went viral. Video screengrab

As Marvel fans excitedly count down the days to the release of Avengers: Infinity War this week, Malaysian student Aiman Sany Mohd Ikhsan and his friends had other ideas.

The group produced a shot-by-shot spoof of the movie’s trailer – which blew up with 2.8 million views on Twitter (at the time of writing) and caught the attention of the movie’s directors, Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo.

The Malaysian-made parody was timed perfectly to the original trailer, and featured random household items such as clothes pegs and cereal to replicate advanced special effects without missing a beat.

In one scene, where soldiers are meant to be running through the countryside, the group improvised with some cereal rolling down a piece of green cloth.

The result was an uncanny (and hilarious) resemblance to each of the trailer’s scene

Aiman Sany posted the video on Twitter on March 17, tagging Marvel with the cheeky caption “Who did it better?”.

The post garnered 76,923 retweets and 117,500 likes within the span of three days.

According to New Straits Times, the spoof’s creators are engineering students from Kolej Mara Seremban, a college in Seremban.

The video, they said, was meant for an ungraded English assignment, and was shot on a single cell phone.

These engineering students probably didn’t expect their low-budget homemade video to catch the attention of anyone at Marvel or Hollywood. But that’s exactly what happened.

Less than a day after Aiman’s post, a response came from the official Twitter account of the famous Russo brothers.

The Russo brothers replied to the viral video two days later. @Russo_Brothers Twitter page

Calling the Malaysian students geniuses, the Russo brothers playfully asked Aiman and his friends if they were open to directing the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Such high praise certainly does not go unnoticed in the world of social media, and the Russo brothers’ reaction has been re-tweeted close to 21,500 times since.

“We are all Marvel fans. It took us about four to five days, and we pulled an all-nighter on the last day for editing,” Aiman Sany was quoted by New Straits Times as saying.

The icing on the cake for the boys came when Golden Screen Cinemas offered them free tickets to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

Definitely a Marvel fan’s dream come true.