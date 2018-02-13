Take a rare look inside 7 of the most luxurious superyachts for sale at Miami’s premier yacht show

- source
Fraser Yachts
- The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show will run from February 15th-19th.
- The show features some of the most extravagant yachts on the market.
- We rounded up some of the most luxurious yachts at the show, with features like custom bar and lounge areas, complete media centers, and private gyms.
The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue kicks off on February 15th, showcasing some of the most extravagant and unique superyachts from custom boat builders around the world. Five separate entrances lead to an extraordinary in-water only display, covering 1.2 million square feet of space. The show will run until February 19th.
We rounded up seven of the most impressive yachts being featured in the show – scroll down for a closer look:
1. Fraser Yachts Perini Navi Grace E is currently being sold for about $91,931,000.
It has a spacious and modern main lounge and has 7 staterooms to accommodate 16 guests.
All of the decks can be accessed by elevator. This one has spaces for casual dining, sunbathing, and a spa tub.
Here’s another view of the decks.
Grace E also has a sushi bar…
…and one of the decks has a salon.
It even has a wellness deck with a gym, massage rooms, sauna, hydrotherapy, pool, and more.
2. The Burgess Triple 8 was built by the esteemed shipyard Royal Denship. This 142-foot yacht can fit 11 guests, and starts at $14,450,000.
The elegant interior features a neutral palette of bleached walnut millwork, cream leathers and rich Italian furnishings, creating a light and spacious environment.
This is one of the five gorgeous staterooms.
The Triple 8 also has a private gym with a bicycle, treadmill, and free weights.
Not to mention the impressive exterior, which has vast amounts of deck space.
The deck comes complete with lounge chairs and a jacuzzi.
3. The Ocean Alexander Megayacht 120 has five luxurious staterooms and can house 10 guests.
The main lounge area is spacious, complete with a sit in bar and 60-inch television and media center with surround-sound.
The sky lounge is a gorgeous deck attached to the main lounge, with another bar and casual dining area.
The sun deck has yet another bar and grill, and one of the two hot tubs on board.
The other spa tub is in the master stateroom.
4. The Horizon RP110 comes with a Hi/Lo swim platform that serves as a beach club.
There are five luxurious staterooms, which can accommodate up to 10 people.
There are multiple outdoor decks for entertaining guests…
…and a modern bar and salon area for entertainment indoors.
Here’s another look at the salon.
5. The Princess 30M costs about $98,000 per week to charter.
The lounge is spacious, and has multiple customizable design options available.
Here’s another one of the interior design options.
It has a modern formal dining area…
…and the deck has sofas, another dining area, a bar, and a spa tub with panoramic views.
6. The Ferretti Custom Navetta 33 sells at around $9,307,500 and will be making its American debut at the Miami Yacht Show. It sleeps 10 guests.
It has two lounge and formal dining areas, the first being the main lounge indoors…
…and the second being an indoor-outdoor lounge on the upper deck.
The yacht also has an outdoor spa tub with panoramic views.
7. The Ferretti Group is also debuting the Ferretti 920 at the Miami Yacht Show. A price wasn’t given for this model.
The yacht has five staterooms, including the luxurious master suite on the main deck.
The exterior has a modern bar and lounge area.
8. The Absolute Navetta 73 costs about $3,508,000.
It has a full media center surrounded by tall windows that allow for beautiful natural light.
This is what the upper deck looks like, complete with a bar and couches.
All of the furniture in the four suites are made from natural elements like wood, crystal, leather and Calacatta marble.
