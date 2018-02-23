M1 and Microsoft launch new service so you can buy Windows and Xbox games with just your mobile number

- The Straits Times
Singapore telco M1 and Microsoft are joining forces to provide a one-stop Microsoft Store and Xbox Store purchase service for M1 customers.
From Feb 23, customers will be able to charge their transactions from both stores directly to their monthly postpaid mobile bill, according to a statement by the mobile carrier.
According to M1, the service will provide more convenient access and payment to a broad spectrum of apps and games.
Customers can make secure apps and games purchases via their Windows 10 PC, tablet, phone or Xbox console using their M1 mobile number, without the need for a credit card.
“This collaboration with Microsoft will bring M1 customers the benefit of consolidating their transactions into a single monthly mobile bill. It is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the experience at customer touchpoints, providing them with the best and most seamless digital experience,” M1’s chief marketing officer Mr P. Subramaniam said.
Jason Lim, digital stores lead from Microsoft Asia, said the easy payment solution will provide an alternative to credit card payments or prepaid retail cards.
When making payment on the Windows or Xbox Store, eligible customers can select “mobile phone” as a payment method.
Once this option has been selected, all future purchases made through the associated Microsoft Windows or Xbox account will be charged to the user’s M1 account.