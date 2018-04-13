Mahathir is officially the most admired man in Malaysia, according to a study

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is Malaysia’s most admired man, while his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, ranks second on the women’s list. Mahathir Mohamad Instagram

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is apparently the most admired man in Malaysia, according to results of a survey conducted by UK research firm YouGov.

The 92-year-old earned a reputation score of 15.0% on the survey, far ahead of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates who scored just 8.30% at the second spot.

Gates, 62, ranked number one globally alongside 42-year-old actress Angelina Jolie, who topped the women’s list.

In Malaysia, singer Siti Nurhaliza, 39. topped the women’s list with a 14.10% admiration score.

At second spot was 91-year-old Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Dr Mahathir’s wife, with a score of 10.10%.

And despite a recent business controversy, actress and 29-year-old entrepreneur Neelofa clinched third place with a 7.40% score.

Prime Minister Najib Razak’s wife Rosmah Mansor, 66, ranked at 25th place, with a score of 1.0%.

Other Malaysians who made the list of Malaysia’s most admired women include Michelle Yeoh, Vivy Yusof, Fazura.

Apart from Mahathir, other prominent male politicians Anwar Ibrahim (5.30%, 8th place) and Najib Razak (2.50%, 15th place) also made the men’s list.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, 53, ranked fourth at 7.10%, behind Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, who is also third on the global men’s list.

Read also: Tony Fernandes shares AirAsia’s secret to success – and it involves a surprising office dress code

Conducted online, the YouGov study ranks public figures who are looked up to in 35 countries.

Gates has topped the list every year, while Jolie has been top of the women’s list since the category was introduced in 2015.

The global women’s list for 2018 is dominated by 14 entertainers, while the men’s list is made up of men from political, business and sporting backgrounds.

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle both ranked second on their respective lists.

In contrast, current president Donald Trump ranked much lower at 17th place.

Although he is no longer president, 56-year-old Obama’s popularity has not declined even internationally. The 44-th US president ranked first place in 19 countries, and second in five countries.

His lowest ranking, 12th place, was registered in Russia, were current US president Donald Trump outranked him by one spot at 11th spot.