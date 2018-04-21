Malala’s YouTuber best friend says they stay up all night at Oxford listening to Beyoncé and eating Indian food

caption Varaidzo Kativhu with her close friend Malala. source MissVarz/YouTube

Malala Yousafzai is currently in her first year at Oxford University.

One of her best friends wrote about how they relax together listening to Beyoncé and eating takeout.

Varaidzo Khativu said the two went on a friend-date on Valentine’s Day.

Malala Yousafzai may be a Nobel Prize-winner who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban – but she still likes to relax with takeout food and listen to Beyoncé.

In between intense academic discussions at the University of Oxford, where she studies the prestigious Politics, Philosophy, and Economics course, she is also a Rihanna fan, and likes Caribbean food.

The insight into Malala’s Oxford down-time came from Varaidzo Khativu, one of her closest friends, who wrote about her life at Oxford for an article in The Times of London.

She also said they went on a friend-date to a restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

caption Lady Margaret Hall, the Oxford college attended by Malala. source Flicker/Ed Webster

Khativu, who was describing her unusual path to one of Britain’s bastions of privilege for a Times article on ethnic students at Oxford, said:

“A year and a half in and now I have friends from Eton, Harrow and St Pauls. I wear a cape to my exams! I know about grass rules! My closest friend is Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel prize winner.

“We’re both from Birmingham, from backgrounds with similar traditions. And we’re both on the R&B vibe. Sometimes we stay up all night listening to Beyoncé and Rihanna and eating Indian takeaway. On Valentine’s Day we went out for plantain at my favourite Caribbean place.”

Khativu is in her second year at Oxford, while Malala is still finishing her first. They both attend Lady Margaret Hall, the first of Oxford’s constituent colleges to start educating women.

Khativu also runs a popular YouTube channel. So far Malala has appeared on it twice, once to discuss her autobiography, and, more recently, to celebrate Khativu’s 20th birthday.

Oxford students are currently away on vacation, but Malala will soon return to face her first round of Oxford’s notoriously high-pressure end-of-year exams.