Malaysia is getting a new tallest building in 2018

- Mulia Group
Malaysia is getting a new skyscraper that will (temporarily) top all the others in the country, including the Petronas Twin Towers.
The Exchange 106, developed by Mulia Group, will reportedly be completed by the second quarter of 2018. It is also on track to receiving its first tenants in the third quarter next year.
New Straits Times reported on Friday (Dec 22) that the building’s reinforced concrete core wall is now in place.
The country’s new tallest building will be located at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) in Kuala Lumpur.
It will stand 492.3 metres above ground and house 106 floors six basement levels.
The Exchange 106 is set to hold the title of Malaysia’s tallest building until the slated completion of Merdeka PNB 118 in 2019.
With a planned height of 630 metres above ground, the upcoming Petaling Hil skyscraper will have 118 floors of business, residential and retail space.