Malaysian fashion critic Zaihani Mohd Zain says those above 60kg should not attend fashion shows

Fashionista Zaihani Mohd Zain invites criticism for her scathing remarks on weight. Zaihani Mohd Zain Facebook page

Known for her sharp tongue and timeless avant-garde looks, Malaysian style critic and image consultant Zaihani Mohd Zain made quite the statement when she made a Facebook post ranting about people at fashion shows who weigh above 60kg.

In her post, she said: “If your weight is more than 60kg, you don’t need to come because you will overflow to the chairs on your left and right. It’s so awkward and uncomfortable for the persons seated next to you!!!”

The post has since been taken down, but a screenshot is still circulating on social media.

Zaihani’s remarks came just as fashion labels were getting ready to showcase their Hari Raya collections, according to Malay news website Oh Bulan.

In a time when organisations and individuals are often called out for body shaming, netizens were quick to pounce on the harshness of her post.

Kalau usia tu hampir mencecah/melebihi 60 tahun, tak payah lah datang terkinja-kinja ke pertunjukan fesyen, pergi belajar agama lagi bagus. It’s so awkward and uncomfortable bila usia senja-senja ni tak reti nak insaf. pic.twitter.com/dxlMsw5R3v — Kak Bam (@maafcakaplah) April 15, 2018

Twitter user Kak Bam retaliated by mocking her.

He said: “Those above the age of 60, they don’t need to model at fashion shows, instead they should go study religion. It’s so awkward and uncomfortable when you’re at a twilight age like this and don’t know how to repent.”

Netizens also berated her and suggested that her comments were regressive.

In what year she’s living where models only wear size 0? We live in era where plus size models have place in fashion industry. Tah tah yg peha melimpah tu lagi vogue, beli baju fashion sbb duit berkepuk. https://t.co/tXsT8LxqpD — najwa. 🐚 (@najwadameek) April 16, 2018

If you feel uncomfortable then you’re the problem not the person who weighs more than 60kg sitting next to you. Being big is not a problem. If you weigh 60kg+ but youre healthy then continue. Give zero fucks to anyone who talks. https://t.co/ULWyz4PrQd — 17 38 (@13hk10) April 16, 2018

However, this is not the first time the style icon has made controversial comments on weight.

In a 2016 interview with Malaysia Tatler, Zaihani said that those who indulge in fashion and dressing up should make the sacrifice of watching their weight, and emphasised that size matters.

“Why do you think big fashion houses do not cater to plus sized women?” she asked.

If you ask us, it seems a tad ironic how one of Malaysia’s top image consultants managed to bring such a PR nightmare on herself.