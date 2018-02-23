Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief says poor ranking does not reflect reality, proposes own index

Reuters

A recent study which ranked Malaysia at the 62nd spot for corruption perception does not reflect reality, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad said.

Expressing shock at the final ranking of Malaysia on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Dzulkifli said that the nation would have moved up the ranks “if it is based on the reality in the country”.

“There has been enforcement action taken almost every week and some continuous and visible arrests throughout last year,” Dzulkifli was quoted by The Star as saying.

The CPI for 2017 released on Thursday (Feb 22) had ranked Malaysia at seven spots lower than its position in 2016 – its worse performance ever.

In response, Dzulkifli is now calling for Malaysia to create its own corruption index to analyse the state of corruption and transparency in the country.

Bernama reported that MACC would prepare a proposal to be presented at the next Anti-Corruption Advisory Board meeting.

If approved, the study would be carried out by an independent research body.

“It is time for us to have our own and more effective index. We do not want to look solely from the angle of perceptions but also the reality,” Bernama quoted Dzulkifli as saying.

Noting that the CPI also covered areas which are beyond MACC’s scope of work, the chief said that a special committee would be set up to look into all matters which come under the authority’s purview.