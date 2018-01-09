Malaysia’s PM Najib to meet Singapore’s PM Lee at leaders’ retreat in Singapore on Jan 15

- Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information
The eighth Singapore-Malaysia leaders’ retreat will now take place from Jan 15 to 16, after it was unexpectedly postponed in December last year.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had asked for the meeting to be postponed, as it clashed with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special meeting convened by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in response to the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
PM Najib and PM Lee Hsien Loong will discuss the upcoming high-speed rail (HSR) and the Rapid Transit System (RTS) linking Woodlands and Johor Baru during their meeting.
They will also sign an agreement on the RTS at the retreat, The Straits Times reported.