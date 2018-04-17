Malaysia’s ‘Rajah Bomoh’ reportedly plans to contest in upcoming general election – here’s what we know

Remember the infamous self-styled shaman who made headlines around the world following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 in 2014?
Well, he’s now expressed his intention to contest in the country’s upcoming 14th general election.
He’s expected to make an announcement over his candidacy in Ipoh, Perak, later today (April 17), to stand in both a Parliament and State Assembly seat, reported tabloid Harian Metro.
Ibrahim Mat Zin, 67, who is known by a number of names including “Rajah Bomoh” or “King of Shamans” and “Rajah Bomoh Sedunia” or “King of Shamans of the World”, launched himself into the global limelight when he claimed to be able to find the missing airliner.
Photos of him using coconuts, a ‘flying’ carpet and bamboo binoculars in two rituals carried out at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to supposedly find the missing flight made its rounds over social media.
In April last year, he was arrested and charged in the Syariah Court over his “unIslamic” rituals, which he later claimed, were just for dramatic effect.
At the time, he had performed another ritual outside the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital over the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reported Malay Mail Online.
He had also said that he has repented for mocking Islam.